Memphis Depay Celebrates Black Stars After 2026 World Cup Qualification
- Dutch football star Memphis Depay has joined in celebrating Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- His reaction comes shortly after FIFA President Gianni Infantino also applauded the Black Stars for their remarkable achievement
- The 31-year-old forward, meanwhile, remains focused on helping the Netherlands secure their own place at next year’s global showpiece
Memphis Depay has joined the chorus of global icons congratulating Ghana after the Black Stars booked their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid forward, who shares Ghanaian roots through his father, took to Instagram to celebrate the team’s remarkable achievement.
Memphis celebrates Ghana's World Cup qualification
Depay posted a graphic of Ghana’s qualification, complete with the country’s iconic red, gold, and green flag with the black star, accompanied by applause emojis.
His post quickly gained attention, drawing warm reactions from fans who praised him for staying connected to his heritage.
Many commended him for consistently showing love and pride for the West African nation, especially during its moments of triumph.
Check out Memphis' post on Instagram:
Ghana sealed qualification on October 12, 2025, after a narrow 1–0 victory over Comoros in Accra.
The result capped an impressive qualifying run in which the Black Stars recorded eight wins, one draw, and a single defeat to finish top of Group I with 25 points.
Check out Ghana's group standings:
It was a strong comeback for the four-time African champions, especially after missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Their latest feat secured Ghana’s fifth appearance at football’s biggest stage, sparking jubilation across the country and among fans worldwide — including those, like Depay, who carry Ghana in their hearts.
Memphis Depay's connection with Ghana
Although Memphis chose to represent the Netherlands, his bond with Ghana has always remained strong.
His international career has been nothing short of stellar — he is the Netherlands’ all-time top scorer with 54 goals and also holds the record for the most assists with 35.
Check out Memphis' statistics for the Netherlands:
Recently, he found the net and set up two more as the Dutch side eased past Finland to edge closer to their own World Cup qualification.
Born to a Dutch mother, Cora Schensema, and a Ghanaian father, Dennis Depay, Memphis grew up in the Netherlands with little connection to his paternal background.
His first visit to Ghana came at the age of two, but it wasn’t until he turned 23 that he began rediscovering his roots.
That journey sparked a renewed sense of purpose. Beyond football, Memphis has dedicated time and resources to meaningful causes through the Memphis Foundation, focusing on empowering the less privileged.
One notable initiative includes renovating washroom facilities for the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind — a gesture that earned widespread appreciation.
He has also pledged to support Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in enhancing infrastructure and developing young talent across the Ashanti Region, according to Ghanasoccernet.
See photos of Memphis and some Kotoko players:
Depay’s celebration of Ghana’s World Cup qualification feels like more than just a social media post. It reflects a personal connection.
FIFA boss congratulates Black Stars
In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined millions of fans around the world in celebrating Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
In a heartfelt message, the head of world football’s governing body congratulated the Black Stars and the entire nation, praising their passion, determination, and unity throughout the qualifying campaign.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.