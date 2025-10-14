Dutch football star Memphis Depay has joined in celebrating Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

His reaction comes shortly after FIFA President Gianni Infantino also applauded the Black Stars for their remarkable achievement

The 31-year-old forward, meanwhile, remains focused on helping the Netherlands secure their own place at next year’s global showpiece

Memphis Depay has joined the chorus of global icons congratulating Ghana after the Black Stars booked their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid forward, who shares Ghanaian roots through his father, took to Instagram to celebrate the team’s remarkable achievement.

Memphis Depay celebrates Ghana's qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and Alex Pantling - UEFA/Getty Images.

Memphis celebrates Ghana's World Cup qualification

Depay posted a graphic of Ghana’s qualification, complete with the country’s iconic red, gold, and green flag with the black star, accompanied by applause emojis.

His post quickly gained attention, drawing warm reactions from fans who praised him for staying connected to his heritage.

Many commended him for consistently showing love and pride for the West African nation, especially during its moments of triumph.

Check out Memphis' post on Instagram:

Ghana sealed qualification on October 12, 2025, after a narrow 1–0 victory over Comoros in Accra.

The result capped an impressive qualifying run in which the Black Stars recorded eight wins, one draw, and a single defeat to finish top of Group I with 25 points.

Check out Ghana's group standings:

It was a strong comeback for the four-time African champions, especially after missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Their latest feat secured Ghana’s fifth appearance at football’s biggest stage, sparking jubilation across the country and among fans worldwide — including those, like Depay, who carry Ghana in their hearts.

Memphis Depay's connection with Ghana

Although Memphis chose to represent the Netherlands, his bond with Ghana has always remained strong.

His international career has been nothing short of stellar — he is the Netherlands’ all-time top scorer with 54 goals and also holds the record for the most assists with 35.

Recently, he found the net and set up two more as the Dutch side eased past Finland to edge closer to their own World Cup qualification.

Born to a Dutch mother, Cora Schensema, and a Ghanaian father, Dennis Depay, Memphis grew up in the Netherlands with little connection to his paternal background.

Memphis Depay performs Adowa dance with Jeremie Frimpong after scoring against Canada on June 6, 2024. Photo by Soccrates.

His first visit to Ghana came at the age of two, but it wasn’t until he turned 23 that he began rediscovering his roots.

That journey sparked a renewed sense of purpose. Beyond football, Memphis has dedicated time and resources to meaningful causes through the Memphis Foundation, focusing on empowering the less privileged.

One notable initiative includes renovating washroom facilities for the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind — a gesture that earned widespread appreciation.

He has also pledged to support Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in enhancing infrastructure and developing young talent across the Ashanti Region, according to Ghanasoccernet.

See photos of Memphis and some Kotoko players:

Depay’s celebration of Ghana’s World Cup qualification feels like more than just a social media post. It reflects a personal connection.

FIFA boss congratulates Black Stars

