The promiment football country is reportedly planning to challenge football's governing body over a controversial new rule

England has yet to qualify for the World Cup 2026 as the European zone of the qualification series commences in September 2025

Manager of the Three Lions, Thomas Tuchel, is understood to be totally against the new FIFA regulation

A significant change in the 2026 FIFA World Cup logistics is causing concern among several national teams, including England.

The new rule introduced by FIFA is expected to have far-reaching consequences for the way teams prepare for knockout-round matches.

England, along with their coach Thomas Tuchel, has voiced its dissatisfaction with the policy change and is now planning to challenge FIFA's decision before the tournament kicks off in 2026, and this is according to The Telegraph.

FIFA introduces new rule for World Cup 2026

Historically, the structure of the World Cup has allowed teams to select one base camp for the entirety of the tournament, providing them with a stable environment to train, rest, and strategize.

This setup was particularly beneficial as national teams could set up a "home away from home," where players and staff had everything they needed to focus on their performances on the pitch.

Furthermore, teams could also ensure that their families were nearby, enhancing their emotional well-being during the tournament.

However, for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has implemented a new rule that disrupts this tradition. Under the new regulations, all teams that advance beyond the group stage will be required to move to a different base camp.

The change is likely driven by the unique challenge posed by the tournament’s new geographical spread, as the competition will take place across three large nations — the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

This vast area, with diverse climates and time zones, will require teams to adapt quickly as they travel between different venues for their knockout matches.

England and Tuchel express concerns

The new rule has raised a series of concerns for Thomas Tuchel's England. as the Three Lions have become accustomed to the stability and focus offered by having a single base throughout the competition.

The requirement to change base camps after the group stage would introduce unnecessary logistical challenges, potentially causing distractions that could affect performance, as reported by GOAL.

Tuchel has been particularly vocal about his opposition to the rule as he believes that the new rule will disrupt the rhythm and mental preparation of the players.

According to sources, the 2021 Champions League winning manager and the English Football Association (FA) are preparing to formally challenge FIFA's decision in hopes of restoring the previous system.

Tuchel’s involvement in the issue is crucial, as his experience and insight into team logistics make him an influential figure in the debate.

His hands-on approach, which includes personally scouting potential base camp locations, highlights the significance of the issue.

Tuchel is scheduled to travel to the United States in the coming weeks to explore possible base camp sites, with Kansas emerging as a potential location.

Strategically positioned in the heart of the country, Kansas offers a location that provides easy access to all major tournament venues within a four-hour radius.

Has England qualified for the World Cup 2026?

As at now, no European team including the Three Lions of England, has qualified for the World Cup 2026 as the UEFA qualification tournament is scheduled to start on September 4, 2025 and conclude in March of next year.

Europe has the largest slot allocations (12) for next year's tournament final to be hosted, for the first time, by three different countries.

Qualified teams for World Cup 2026

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on all the qualified teams for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including Brazil and the three host nations of USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, with 48 participating teams, a first in the history of the prestigious football event.

