A non-league clash descended into chaos on Saturday when a Kidsgrove Athletic player appeared to strike a fan during a wild brawl behind the goal.

The incident occurred late in the Northern Premier League West Division fixture at the Vestacare Stadium in Oldham, where home side Avro FC were cruising with a commanding 6-0 lead.

Match officials call off Avro FC-Kidsgrove Athletic Non-League match on October 18, 2025 in the 83rd minute following a heated brawl behind the goal that spiralled out of control. Image credit: AvroFC

According to The Sun, tensions had already been rising after Kidsgrove’s player-manager Tom Pope was sent off in the 80th minute, their third red card of the afternoon.

Moments later, a heated confrontation erupted in the stands, quickly turning physical. Several Kidsgrove players sprinted off the pitch to intervene as supporters and players from both teams became entangled in a scuffle near one of the goals.

The confrontation reached its peak when a fan appeared to swing at a Kidsgrove player moving near the barrier. The supporter then allegedly aimed a punch at the visiting goalkeeper, who instinctively retaliated with a blow to the fan’s face over the barrier.

The Avro vs. Kidsgrove non-league game turns ugly when Kidsgrove's goalkeeper retaliated after being struck by a supporter during the heated exchange. Image credit: DamienK

Avro players rushed in to restrain the Kidsgrove keeper, leading to more pushing and shoving on the pitch. With tensions out of control, the referee abandoned the match in the 83rd minute, leaving the score at 6-0 to Avro.

The chaotic scenes were captured on video and quickly spread across social media, prompting widespread condemnation from fans online. Meanwhile, the league has yet to confirm how the match result will be recorded, with the fixture currently listed as suspended.

Avro sit fourth in the division, while Kidsgrove remain in 12th place. However, disciplinary action now appears inevitable, with both clubs and several players expected to face sanctions once investigations conclude.

While Kidsgrove’s goalkeeper may argue he acted in self-defense, few expect him to escape punishment for his role in the violent confrontation that marred what should have been a routine league fixture, as noted by the Non-League Football Paper.

Avro-Kidsgrove chaos: Reactions of fans

“That was completely unacceptable from both sides. Players should never get involved with fans, no matter the provocation.” — Jake Thompson

“Can’t really blame the keeper. if someone swings at you, instinct takes over. Still, it’s a bad look for the club.” — Laura Evans

“Absolute chaos. This is supposed to be football, not a street fight. The FA needs to make an example of everyone involved.” — Chris Barker

“Feel sorry for the genuine fans who came to watch a game and ended up witnessing a brawl instead.” — Emma Hughes

“Avro were dominating, but the whole incident ruined what could’ve been a great day for them. Total embarrassment for non-league football.” — Daniel Frost

