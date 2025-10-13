Diego Costa reignited his old rivalry with Martin Skrtel during a charity match, proving that even retirement can’t cool his temper

What began as a feel-good reunion briefly turned tense as Costa lashed out after a firm tackle from the Slovak defender

Despite goals, applause, and Premier League nostalgia, it was Costa’s fiery confrontation with Skrtel that stole the headline

It was meant to be an afternoon of nostalgia, smiles, and goodwill. Yet, for a brief moment, tempers flared at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 11, during a charity match between former Chelsea and Liverpool stars.

As fans relived the magic of Premier League icons, Diego Costa reminded everyone that his fiery spirit never fades, not even in a friendly.

Diego Costa and Martin Skrtel exchange heated words during the Chelsea vs. Liverpool Legends charity match at Stamford Bridge on October 11. Image credit: CFCMIkee

The 37-year-old forward, who last played for Grêmio in Brazil, got into a heated tangle with ex-Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel.

The Slovakian, never shy of physical challenges himself, went in tough on Costa with a legitimate but forceful tackle. True to character, the Spaniard sprang to his feet, appearing to lash out before demanding an explanation from his old rival.

Diego Costa vs. Martin Skrtel fracas

Despite the tension, the charity match lived up to its billing as a celebration of Premier League memories. Moments after the initial incident, Costa again clashed with Škrtel, this time shoving the defender and earning a yellow card from the referee. Even in retirement, Costa’s competitive fire clearly burns bright, as cited by GB News.

Watch the video below.

Elsewhere, the crowd was treated to flashes of brilliance from familiar faces. Eden Hazard rolled back the years with dazzling footwork, while Chelsea legends John Terry, Claude Makélélé, William Gallas, Marcel Desailly, Florent Malouda, and Loïc Rémy all received thunderous applause.

For Liverpool, Ryan Babel proved decisive, scoring the lone goal of the match to hand the Reds victory in front of a delighted Stamford Bridge crowd.

What was supposed to be a lighthearted charity fixture ended with a touch of drama, thanks to Diego Costa, whose passion, for better or worse, remains as fiery as ever, as noted by the Chelsea Chronicle.

Fans react to Costa-Skrtel bust-up

Meanwhile, their tense exchange quickly went viral, and fans across social media were quick to share their thoughts. For many, it was classic Costa, unpredictable, passionate, and never one to back down. Others couldn’t help but laugh at how even a charity game couldn’t calm his competitive spirit.

Michael Owusu:

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a Champions League final or a charity match. Diego Costa always brings the fight. That’s just who he is.”

Laura Jenkins:

“Škrtel versus Costa again? It’s like watching a throwback Premier League weekend. Some rivalries never cool down.”

Kofi Mensah1:

“I love that Costa still plays like everything is at stake. Football needs characters like him, even in retirement.”

Sam Richards90:

“He was tackled fairly, but his reaction summed up his entire career — pure intensity. You can’t teach that kind of fire.”

Amira Dialo44:

“It’s a charity game, but with Costa on the pitch, there’s always going to be drama. Still entertaining after all these years.”

Diego Costa and Martin Skrtel make peace after their 'fight' during a charity game at Stamford Bridge on October 11, 2025. Image credit: Diego Costa

