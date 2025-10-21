Tragedy strikes early in a French district football match, leaving players and fans in shock

A linesman collapses mid-game, forcing an immediate halt to the much-anticipated fixture

Emotional scenes unfold as emergency crews fight to save the official’s life on the pitch

A local football match in France took a heartbreaking turn on Sunday, October 20, when a linesman suddenly collapsed on the field, forcing the game to be abandoned just minutes after it began.

The incident occurred in Sarthe’s Second District Division during matchday four, where Crosmieres hosted JS Solesmes, a team that had been unbeaten since the start of the season.

Linesman Stephane Drouard collapses on the pitch during the French district match between Crosmieres and JS Solesmes on October 20, 2025. Image credit: Eakin Howard

Source: Getty Images

The encounter, which kicked off at the Crosmieres municipal stadium, was expected to be a spirited contest until tragedy struck just ten minutes into play.

Referee collapses during Crosmieres vs. JS Solesmes

According to So Foot, the game came to an abrupt halt when Stephane Drouard, a linesman proposed by the visiting club JS Solesmes, collapsed on the sideline without warning. Referee Gerald Lechat immediately stopped the match as players and fans rushed to alert emergency personnel.

The good was that emergency responders quickly intervened, performing CPR on Drouard as stunned players gathered around in silence. According to Ouest France, paramedics fought to stabilize him for nearly 45 minutes, during which he reportedly suffered seven cardiac arrests before his pulse was restored. He was later airlifted to Angers University Hospital for specialized treatment.

Reaction from the clubs

Meanwhile, JS Solesmes president Adrien Le Dreau expressed deep concern and gratitude after the incident. He thanked the paramedic who was present in the stands and provided immediate aid before emergency services arrived.

He added that the decision to abandon the match was mutual, as players from both sides were too distraught to continue. Football becomes secondary in moments like this. We’re just relieved Stéphane was taken into good hands, he said.

The emotional scene also left both teams visibly shaken. Some players were seen comforting one another, while fans stood in silence as medical efforts continued.

Messages of support quickly flooded social media after the news broke.

“It was heartbreaking to watch, praying for the linesman’s recovery,” said Lucas Bernard, a supporter who attended the match.

Another commented:

“Huge respect to the paramedics. They were the real heroes tonight,” shared Marie Dupont, a Solesmes fan.

A Crosmières supporter added:

“The result doesn’t matter. All that matters is that he survives. Football is a family,” said Julien Moreau.

As of now, Stephane Drouard remains in the hospital under observation in Angers. Both clubs, along with the Sarthe District Football League, are awaiting medical updates before rescheduling the fixture.

The incident has deeply touched the French football community, serving as a somber reminder that while the game inspires passion, human life always comes first.

