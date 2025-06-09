Uriah Rennie made history in 1997 as the first Black referee in the Premier League, officiating over 300 matches

Renowned for his exceptional physical fitness and calm control, Rennie earned respect across the sport

In 2024, Rennie was diagnosed with a rare spinal condition that left him paralysed from the waist down

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Uriah Rennie, the Premier League's first Black referee and a respected figure in English football, has passed away on Sunday, June 8, at the age of 65.

Known for his commanding presence and fitness on the pitch, Rennie left an indelible mark on the sport during a distinguished career that spanned more than a decade at the top level.

Ex-EPL referee Uriah Rennie died on June 8, 2025. Image credit: Photo by Christopher Lee

Source: Getty Images

From Jamaica to the Premier League

Born in Jamaica, Rennie moved to the United Kingdom at the age of six, settling in Sheffield, a city that would remain central to his life.

It was in the local leagues of Sheffield that he began his refereeing journey in 1979. Over time, his talent and dedication saw him rise rapidly through the ranks.

By 1997, Rennie had earned his first Premier League assignment, officiating a match between Derby County and Wimbledon.

Breaking barriers in football

Rennie's promotion to the Premier League was more than a personal achievement, it was a historic milestone.

As the league's first Black referee, he broke barriers in a sport that had long lacked diversity in officiating roles.

Over his career, he officiated more than 300 top-flight matches, gaining a reputation not only for his fairness and authority but also for his outstanding physical condition.

At one point, he was widely regarded as one of the fittest referees in world football.

Uriah Rennie, Football Referee signals during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Maine Road on January 5, 2003. Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Source: Getty Images

Personal struggles and resilience

In recent years, Rennie faced a life-altering challenge, as reported by Mail Sport. A rare neurological condition diagnosed in 2024 left him paralysed from the waist down.

Speaking in a candid interview, Rennie shared the emotional and physical toll of the condition, describing months confined to bed and the difficult process of rehabilitation.

Despite his circumstances, he approached recovery with determination, learning to stand again using a support frame and showing the same resolve he displayed on the football field.

Uriah Rennie's academic honors

Before his illness, the esteemed referee was preparing to take on a significant new role as Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University.

According to the BBC, he was already awarded an honorary doctorate, and was poised to inspire a new generation through academic leadership, bringing his values of discipline, integrity, and perseverance to a broader platform outside sport.

Outpouring of tributes in honour of Rennie

News of Rennie’s passing prompted heartfelt tributes from across the football world.

Sheffield United, his local club, expressed deep sorrow, calling him a beloved and pioneering figure.

''Sheffield United are saddened to learn of the passing of popular and trailblazing referee Uriah Rennie. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.''

Former players and colleagues also shared their memories and respects. Among them, Stan Collymore described him as a pioneer and “a bloody good ref,” sentiments echoed by many who had witnessed his career first-hand.

''Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of referee Uriah Rennie. A pioneer, trailblazer and a bloody good ref. Rest in peace, Ref.'' Collymore wrote on X.

Banned EPL referee David Coote becomes delivery driver

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the shocking news of ex-Premier League referee David Coote taking up a new job as a delivery driver following his dismissal by the PGMOL.

The renowned referee was dismissed following the emergence of leaked footage showing multiple instances of misconduct, leading the refereeing authority to issue a suspension.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh