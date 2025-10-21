Ghanaian football club Na God FC narrowly escaped tragedy after being involved in a road accident on their return from Ho

The team’s head coach and seven players sustained injuries, but no fatalities were recorded

The club’s CEO has appealed to the GFA to exempt them from at least two matches to allow the team time to recover

Players and officials of Na God FC were left counting their blessings after surviving a near-fatal road accident in the Eastern Region.

The horrifying incident happened while the lower-tier side was returning from a league game over the weekend, leaving several members of the team injured and badly shaken.

Na God FC escapes tragedy after bus collision in the Eastern region. Photo credit: NA GOD FC/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Na God FC survives near-fatal death

According to Ghanasoccernet, the crash occurred around 6:55 p.m. on Monday, October 20, as the team made their way back from Ho following a hard-fought goalless draw against Home Stars in a Zone 3 fixture.

Their team bus was reportedly hit from behind by a speeding trailer, sending the vehicle veering off the road and crashing into a nearby coconut plantation.

The impact left head coach Moses Kofi and seven others injured. The more severely hurt were rushed to the Juapong Community Clinic, while others received treatment at the VRA Hospital in Akosombo.

Witnesses said residents and passing drivers rushed to the scene to help rescue players trapped inside the damaged bus.

Fortunately, no lives were lost, though the vehicle suffered heavy damage.

Below is a video of the damaged bus (viewer discretion is advised):

Speaking after the ordeal, club CEO and sports journalist Michael Oduro described the moment as one of the most terrifying experiences of their life.

"It was a horrible experience. The collision was so strong that some players were thrown off their seats. We are thankful no one died, and everyone is receiving treatment," he said.

Oduro revealed that the psychological impact on some of the players has been immense.

One footballer, he noted, broke down in tears and vowed to retire from the sport to focus on his education.

In light of the traumatic event, the club has appealed to the Ghana Football Association for a brief exemption from at least two upcoming fixtures to allow the team to recover physically and mentally.

Na God FC sit at the top of the Division One League Zone Three table after four matches. Photo credit: NA GOD FC/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Messages of support have poured in from across the Ghanaian football community, with many expressing relief that no fatalities occurred and wishing the players a swift recovery.

This comes just days after Cheikh Toure, a promising Senegalese footballer who was reportedly lured into Ghana, tragically lost his life after being kidnapped when his family was unable to raise the ransom demanded by his abductors.

Na God FC show resilience before accident

Ironically, just hours before the crash, Na God FC had delivered another gritty performance to hold Home Stars to a 0-0 draw, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season, according to Ghanafa.org.

Despite being reduced to ten men, the team displayed impressive discipline and defensive organisation, frustrating the hosts and securing a valuable away point.

The result kept Na God FC top of the Zone 3 standings with ten points from four matches.

Young footballer dies in motorbike crash

In other sombre news, YEN.com.gh reported that a promising young footballer with a bright future ahead has tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident.

The talented 20-year-old’s life was cut short just as his football career was beginning to take shape.

