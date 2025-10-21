A sub-chief and his wife perished in a late - night fire as flames swept through their home at Asuakwa near New Dormaa in Sunyani

Residents said they heard the couple screaming for help, but could not get close as the fire was raging out of control, while heavy rain poured down at the same time

The Fire Service and police subsequently initiated investigations, as NADMO warned that the burnt structure needed to be demolished as the damage had rendered it uninhabitable

Nana Siribour Ampoo II, a 65-year-old sub-chief, and his 48-year-old wife, Grace Yaa Ampoo, met their untimely deaths on the night of Sunday, October 19, when a raging fire swept through their house at Asuakwa, near New-Dormaa in the Sunyani Municipality.

The horrific incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on October 19, during a torrential rain that left residents helpless as the couple screamed for help.

“We heard them shouting for help, but no one could get close. The fire was too fierce, and the rain, which was accompanied by thunder, made it impossible to rescue them,” some residents recounted.

Assistant Divisional Officer One (ADO1) Kwame Adomako of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed the tragedy in an interview with the media.

He said his team received a distress call late Sunday night and quickly rushed to the scene, but the fire was raging out of control, making it hard to rescue the victims.

The Bono Regional Police PRO, Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, who also confirmed the incident, noted that other occupants of the house managed to escape unhurt.

Preliminary investigations suggest the victims attempted to escape but were unfortunately trapped.

Adomako further expressed concern about the increasing frequency of nighttime fires in the Bono Region and urged the public to contact the Service via the emergency line (03520-27129) at the earliest sign of danger.

The Sunyani Municipal NADMO Director, Abdulai Mansuru, who was also at the scene, described the incident as “one of the most bizarre” he has witnessed in recent times.

He shared that the fire's intensity was around 1,200 degrees Celsius, leaving the entire building severely weakened. It has since been determined that the building is unsafe for people to stay.

“The structure has been completely compromised. It’s unsafe and should be pulled down to avoid another disaster,” he advised.

He added that NADMO was still awaiting the outcome of investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service and the police to determine the actual cause of the fire.

Teacher dies in tragic New Edubiase fire

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a 35-year-old teacher, Theophilus Ofori, tragically died after he was trapped in a fire that gutted his home in New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicated that the New Edubiase Junior High School 'B' teacher had already been burnt beyond recognition before responders arrived at the scene.

Officials from the Ghana National Fire Service launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze as many mourned Ofori’s tragic death.

