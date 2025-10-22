Former Black Stars winger Francis Coffie’s story takes a heartbreaking turn after retirement

Once admired for his flair and speed, the ex-Asante Kotoko fan favourite is now pleading for help amid financial struggles

A Ghana Premier League fanatic says he is heartbroken that Coffie now battles poverty in silence

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

In the early 2000s, Ghanaian football was alive with emerging stars eager to shine, and among them was Francis Coffie, a talented winger known for his flair and fearless dribbling.

Coffie’s football journey began at Power FC, where his pace and skill quickly caught attention. His big break came when he joined Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana’s biggest clubs, where he became a fan favourite thanks to his energy and direct attacking style.

Former Ghana Black Stars and Asante Kotoko winger Francis Coffie begs for financial aid. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

At Kotoko, he developed into one of the most exciting young prospects in the domestic league. His creativity and confidence on the ball didn’t go unnoticed, earning him a rare move abroad.

In 2010, he signed for Spanish side CD Leganés, an impressive achievement at a time when few Ghana-based players made it to Europe.

Although his stint in Spain was brief, it underlined his potential to succeed on a global stage. Upon returning home, Coffie went on to represent Medeama SC and Ashanti Gold, maintaining his reputation as a dependable and versatile wide man, according to Ghanasoccernet.

His adventure continued beyond Ghana’s borders, featuring for Sudanese giants Al-Merreikh before joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Watani. Each move added depth to his football story, showcasing his determination and adaptability across different leagues.

Coffie also realised a lifelong dream in 2009 when he earned his first Black Stars cap, appearing in a friendly against Argentina, a moment that remains one of the highlights of his career, as documented by Wikipedia.

Although his time with the national team was short, wearing the Ghana jersey placed him among the select few to represent the country at the highest level.

Left to Right: Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, Eric Bekoe, and Francis Coffie, during the trio's time at Asante Kotoko. Image credit: Mr. Hat

Source: Twitter

Francis Coffie’s heartbreaking struggles after football

Sadly, recent reports have revealed that Francis Coffie has fallen on hard times since retiring from professional football. The former Kotoko winger is reportedly facing serious financial difficulties and struggling to make ends meet.

His plight became public after a video surfaced online showing Coffie appealing for help, which quickly went viral and sparked an outpouring of concern among Ghanaian football fans.

The video below was shared by ex-Hearts of Oak winger Joseph Tagoe, popularly known as Bobby Short, who visited Coffie and highlighted the difficult conditions he now lives in.

According to Tagoe, Coffie currently stays in a family house under poor living conditions. The small room he occupies reportedly lacks basic necessities, no fan, poor ventilation, and little comfort.

The setting stands in stark contrast to the life of a man who once played in packed stadiums across Ghana and abroad, painting a sobering picture of how quickly fortunes can change for retired athletes.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Damoah Lawrence, a passionate follower of the Ghana Premier League, expressed deep sorrow over Francis Coffie’s current situation.

“It’s truly heartbreaking to see a player who once brought us so much joy now struggling like this. Our football system must do better to support these heroes after retirement, they deserve dignity, not despair.”

Another tragic reminder from Kofi Nimo’s story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the struggles of Kofi Nimo, a former Ghanaian footballer, whose heartbreaking situation ended in tragedy.

The Accra Ridge Hospital reportedly demanded payment of his medical bills before releasing his body to his family for burial, a painful reflection of the challenges many ex-players face after retirement.

Source: YEN.com.gh