Wales international Joe Morrell has retired from professional football at just 28 after failing to recover from a serious knee injury

The hardworking midfielder, who earned 37 caps and represented Wales at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup

Supporters from Wales and Portsmouth flooded social media with praise, hailing Morrell’s dedication and leadership

Wales midfielder Joe Morrell has officially retired from professional football at just 28 years old after struggling to recover from a long-term knee injury.

The player, who earned 37 international caps and represented Wales at both Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, had been without a club since leaving Portsmouth at the end of the 2023–24 season.

Joe Morrell’s career cut short as recurring injuries make professional comeback impossible. Image credit: Robin Jones

Source: Getty Images

Joe Morrell retires due to niggling injuries

He had not played competitively since suffering cartilage damage in his knee in January 2023, and after nearly two years of rehabilitation, he has now decided to hang up his boots, as noted by Wales Online.

Morrell’s career included spells with Bristol City, Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City, and Luton Town, where he built a reputation as a hard-working midfielder and a loyal team player.

Despite his efforts to make a full recovery, the persistent injury forced him to accept that returning to professional football was no longer possible.

Over the last 21 months, the Welsh international endured a difficult journey marked by hope and disappointment as he tried to return to fitness.

With the support of his family and loved ones, he came to terms with his situation and expressed pride in everything he achieved during his career.

According to Transfermarkt, Morrell made nearly 200 club appearances across the English Football League and played a crucial role in helping Wales reach major tournaments for the first time in decades.

He reflected positively on his football journey, acknowledging the valuable lessons it taught him about perseverance, resilience, and gratitude.

He expressed appreciation to fans, teammates, and coaching staff from all the clubs he represented, noting that their encouragement shaped his career and made every moment worthwhile.

Having given everything to the sport, Morrell now looks forward to beginning a new chapter in his life with the same determination and passion that defined his football career.

Wales' Joe Morrell during the pre-match warm-up UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group D match between Wales and Armenia at Cardiff City Stadium on June 16, 2023 in Cardiff. Image credit: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

Fans’ reaction to Joe Morrell's retirement

Meanwhile, supporters flooded social media with heartfelt messages following Morrell’s announcement. Many Welsh fans described him as a “warrior” who always gave his all for the national team.

“Such a shame to see Joe retire so early. He was always dependable in a Wales shirt and gave everything whenever he played. Wishing him all the best for the future.” — Dylan Hughes

“Joe Morrell might not have been the flashiest player, but his commitment and passion were unmatched. A true professional who always represented Wales with pride.” — Megan Price

“Really sad news. He was brilliant during Euro 2020 and always fought for the team. Hope he finds success in whatever comes next.” — Rhys Morgan

Sergio Busquets to retire from football

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FC Barcelona legend and current Inter Miami star Sergio Busquets would be calling time on his illustrious career at the end of the 2025 MLS season.

The esteemed defensive midfielder has appeared in more than 970 games across his club and national team career.

Source: YEN.com.gh