Mohammed Aminu has returned to football with Bechem United, showing fans that his talent and determination remain intact

Bold tattoos and high-end fashion continue to define Aminu’s style, reflecting his confidence and unique personality

Aminu is now channeling his experience abroad to shine in the Ghana Premier League, proving his resilience

Once regarded as one of Ghana’s most promising young talents, Mohammed Aminu’s rise from a teenage star at WAFA to earning a dream move to Manchester City was nothing short of remarkable.

But after a string of unproductive loan stints and his eventual release by the English club, Aminu’s story took a turn, this time centered around a life of luxury away from the football spotlight.

He has since returned home and now plies his trade with Bechem United in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League, marking a fresh chapter in his career.

He was without a club for nearly two years after parting ways in September 2022, according to Transfermarkt.

However, the former Manchester City winger has now revived his career with The Hunters in the Ghana Premier League, though he still captivates fans on social media with glimpses of his luxurious lifestyle off the pitch.

Mohammed Aminu's social media presence

Aminu's previous presence on Instagram and other platforms was strong, with his timeline reading like a catalogue of the rich and famous.

Mohammed Aminu's personal life

Carefully designed and prominently displayed, his body art tells a story of confidence, self-expression, and resilience.

Whether he’s posing by the pool or leaning against a sports car, his tattoos complement a strong visual identity that’s part celebrity, part street style icon.

He has also developed a keen eye for fashion. Often seen in the latest collections from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Off-White, Aminu’s wardrobe mirrors that of established athletes and entertainers.

While many admire Aminu’s taste and confidence, others believe his renewed focus on football is a step in the right direction.

Several fans have backed him to bounce back stronger with Bechem United, expressing optimism that his talent and experience abroad can reignite his career in the Ghana Premier League.

@SmauTyu commented:

''Talent gone wasted. He was so good at WAFA but failed at Man City,. I think he was even on top than Mohammed Kudus. Still I hppe he bounce back in Bechem'

Another person, @Majeedm quizzed:

''I wish him well in Ghana league. Such a fine and cool player. Those who dont know him are saying all sort of things..hmm.''

''One day it will make sense again, Aminu Mohammed. Sometimes you need tof all down to get back again.''

