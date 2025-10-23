Drogba’s mansion in Ivory Coast reportedly mirrors the elegance of his former UK residences, complete with multiple levels and spacious interiors

Outside his homeland estate, the ex-Chelsea star also owned several multi-million-pound properties across England

During his peak years from 2004 to 2012, the 2012 Champions League hero ranked among the Premier League’s highest earners

Legendary Ivorian striker Didier Drogba, long retired from professional football, has channelled his success into impressive real estate ventures, most notably a stunning mansion in his native Ivory Coast.

During his prime, the former Chelsea forward was every defender’s nightmare in the Premier League.

Didier Drogba's luxurious lifestyle

Drogba's penchant for luxury is evident in his real estate choices. Per The Sun, his former mansion in Surrey, England, boasted six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a leisure complex featuring a swimming pool, sauna, and jacuzzi.

Such features reflect the level of comfort and sophistication he likely incorporates into his other residences, including his home in Ivory Coast.

Drogba's Ivory Coast mansion

Drogba's residence in Ivory Coast is located in the populous economic capital of Abidjan.

The splendid abode has an estimated value of $11.3 million according to AB Prestige Immobilier.

Retirement hasn’t slowed Drogba down. He was recently honoured by his former side, Marseille, in France.

The Premier League icon has shifted focus to real estate ventures, global speaking engagements, and a well-earned life of comfort after an extraordinary career.

Check out the video tour of Didier Drogba’s luxurious mansion in Abidjan below.

Drogba's former UK Mansion in Oxshott

Located in the exclusive Crown Estate area of Oxshott, Surrey, Didier Drogba’s former UK home was the definition of sophistication and comfort.

Built in 2007, the Georgian-inspired mansion covered about 8,000 square feet, boasting seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and several elegant reception spaces.

Notable amenities included a heated indoor swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a spa, and a sauna, all designed to provide the utmost comfort and relaxation.

The property also boasts a triple garage and is surrounded by meticulously landscaped gardens, offering privacy and tranquillity.

In 2022, the mansion was listed for sale at £6.25 million, reflecting its status as one of the most desirable properties in the area.

Drogba's investments in Ivory Coast

Beyond his ventures in real estate, Didier Drogba remains deeply connected to his roots in Ivory Coast.

Through the Didier Drogba Foundation, he has championed numerous charitable projects, particularly in healthcare and education.

His enduring dedication to his homeland gives special meaning to his residence there — not merely as a home, but as a hub for his continued service to Ivorian society.

