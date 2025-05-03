Marseille marked its 125th anniversary in style at the Stade Vélodrome, honouring three special legends of the club

While Marseille celebrated with several legends, fans were shocked by the absence of 1993 UEFA CL winner, Abedi Pele

Ghanaian fans expressed anger and disappointment over Abedi Pele’s exclusion from Marseille’s celebrations

Olympique de Marseille marked a historic milestone on Friday night, celebrating the club’s 125th anniversary in grand style at the iconic Stade Vélodrome.

The event, attended by fans and former stars alike, was filled with emotion, nostalgia, and joy.

However, amidst the jubilation, one glaring omission has left many supporters, especially in Ghana, stunned and outraged as the absence of Abedi Ayew generates widespread debate.

Marseille honours 3 legends

As part of the celebration, Marseille honoured three players with special awards: Didier Drogba, Karl-Heinz Förster, and Stéphane Mbia.

Club president Pablo Longoria and former striker Fabrizio Ravanelli presented the awards to the legends, acknowledging their contributions to the club’s history.

Didier Drogba, despite spending only the 2003/04 season at Marseille, left an indelible mark, scoring 32 goals in 55 appearances before his blockbuster move to Chelsea.

German defender Karl-Heinz Förster, who played from 1986 to 1990, helped steer the club to two Ligue 1 titles and a Coupe de France triumph.

Stéphane Mbia, a fan favourite between 2009 and 2013, lifted five trophies, including the 2009 Ligue 1 title.

Star-studded night at the Vélodrome

The celebrations were made even more spectacular with a legends match featuring iconic names like Marcel Desailly, Robert Pirès, Bafétimbi Gomis, Sonny Anderson, Mamadou Niang, Djibril Cissé, Rolando, and Taye Taiwo.

Fans packed the Vélodrome to watch their heroes back in action, creating an electric atmosphere worthy of Marseille’s rich 125-year history.

But as the night unfolded, many fans, especially those from Ghana, noticed one glaring absence.

Why was Abedi Pele missing?

Abedi Pele, widely regarded as one of Marseille’s greatest ever players, was conspicuously absent from the celebrations and was not among the honorees.

The Ghanaian maestro played for the club between 1987 and 1993, making over 160 appearances.

More importantly, he was central to Marseille’s most glorious moment: winning the UEFA Champions League in 1993, the only French club to do so to date.

Pele’s creativity, flair, and leadership made him a beloved figure not only in Marseille but across Europe.

His omission from the anniversary celebration has left many puzzled, with Ghanaians on social media questioning the club’s decision to overlook one of their most decorated legends.

Fans react to the snub

The reaction from Ghanaian fans has been swift and passionate. Many took to social media platforms to express their disappointment.

Some fans called on Marseille to offer an explanation, while others hoped the club would find a way to honour Abedi Pele in the near future.

“It’s shocking that Abedi Pele was not part of this celebration. He’s one of the reasons Marseille fans still smile about the Champions League,” one fan tweeted.

Marseille’s legacy and moving forward

While Marseille’s 125th anniversary was a night to remember, the absence of Abedi Pele cast a shadow over the celebrations.

Honouring history means recognizing all those who shaped it, and many believe that Pele’s contribution deserves formal recognition.

