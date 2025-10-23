Mohammed Kudus has confidently proclaimed himself the best player in the world in one crucial aspect of football

The Ghanaian sensation has been in outstanding form, topping the Premier League charts for dribbles completed

Mohammed Kudus didn’t hesitate to name himself when it came to the area he believes he excels in most

Tottenham Hotspur’s Mohammed Kudus has confidently declared himself the best in the world in a key area of the game, following an electrifying start to his Premier League journey in North London.

The Ghanaian attacking midfielder has hit top form since joining Spurs, contributing four assists and a goal in his opening matches.

His electrifying displays have rapidly established him as a vital figure in Thomas Frank’s Tottenham setup, drawing admiration from former Spurs forward Jermain Defoe, who described Kudus as “the main man” in the club’s rejuvenated squad.

Kudus: 'I'm the world's strongest player''

Despite his dazzling skills and eye-catching statistics, Mohammed Kudus insists that his greatest strength isn’t his flair or dribbling, it’s his physical power, according to TBR Football.

In a recent feature where players were challenged to build their “perfect footballer,” the 25-year-old surprisingly chose himself for the strength category, a pick that sparked plenty of debate among fans.

Known for his silky first touch and tight ball control, Kudus has been one of the Premier League’s most potent dribblers this season, ranking above Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku and Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal in take-on success, as cited by Stat Muse.

When assembling his dream player, Kudus paid homage to football’s elite, selecting Lionel Messi for the left foot, Neymar for the right, Kylian Mbappé for pace, and Andrés Iniesta for football intelligence, yet stood firm in choosing himself for sheer strength.

Kudus capitalises on low centre of gravity

Meanwhile, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports journalist Michael Yeboah praised Mohammed Kudus’ unique playing style, noting that his physique gives him a natural advantage on the ball.

“Kudus’ low centre of gravity allows him to glide past defenders effortlessly. He combines balance, power, and quick decision-making, that’s what makes him so unpredictable and dangerous in one-on-one situations.”

Yeboah went on to highlight Kudus’ mental toughness and composure under pressure:

“What really impresses me is his calmness. Even when surrounded by three or four players, Kudus never panics. He finds a way out, either through a clever turn, a quick pass, or a burst of acceleration. That’s pure class.”

He also compared Kudus’ confidence to some of football’s elite:

“You can see shades of players like Eden Hazard and prime Coutinho in the way he moves. Kudus believes in his ability, and that self-belief is what fuels his performances. He’s not just talented, he’s fearless.”

How Kudus can thrive at Tottenham

