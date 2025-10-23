Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Mohammed Kudus Has Made a Confident Claim About His Abilities
Football

Mohammed Kudus Has Made a Confident Claim About His Abilities

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Mohammed Kudus has confidently proclaimed himself the best player in the world in one crucial aspect of football
  • The Ghanaian sensation has been in outstanding form, topping the Premier League charts for dribbles completed
  • Mohammed Kudus didn’t hesitate to name himself when it came to the area he believes he excels in most

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Tottenham Hotspur’s Mohammed Kudus has confidently declared himself the best in the world in a key area of the game, following an electrifying start to his Premier League journey in North London.

The Ghanaian attacking midfielder has hit top form since joining Spurs, contributing four assists and a goal in his opening matches.

Mohammed Kudus, Mohammed Kudus assists and goals, Mohammed Kudus stats, Mohammed Kudus Premier League 2025/26 dribbling stats, Mohammed Kudus goals for Tottenham, Mohammed Kudus World Cup 2026
Tottenham’s Mohammed Kudus picks himself as the world's strongest footballer. Image credit: Pelham Richard
Source: Getty Images

His electrifying displays have rapidly established him as a vital figure in Thomas Frank’s Tottenham setup, drawing admiration from former Spurs forward Jermain Defoe, who described Kudus as “the main man” in the club’s rejuvenated squad.

Kudus: 'I'm the world's strongest player''

Read also

Totenham officially disclose why they signed Mohammed Kudus

Despite his dazzling skills and eye-catching statistics, Mohammed Kudus insists that his greatest strength isn’t his flair or dribbling, it’s his physical power, according to TBR Football.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a recent feature where players were challenged to build their “perfect footballer,” the 25-year-old surprisingly chose himself for the strength category, a pick that sparked plenty of debate among fans.

Known for his silky first touch and tight ball control, Kudus has been one of the Premier League’s most potent dribblers this season, ranking above Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku and Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal in take-on success, as cited by Stat Muse.

When assembling his dream player, Kudus paid homage to football’s elite, selecting Lionel Messi for the left foot, Neymar for the right, Kylian Mbappé for pace, and Andrés Iniesta for football intelligence, yet stood firm in choosing himself for sheer strength.

Kudus capitalises on low centre of gravity

Meanwhile, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports journalist Michael Yeboah praised Mohammed Kudus’ unique playing style, noting that his physique gives him a natural advantage on the ball.

Read also

Mohammed Kudus' poor display sparks criticism after Aston Villa match

“Kudus’ low centre of gravity allows him to glide past defenders effortlessly. He combines balance, power, and quick decision-making, that’s what makes him so unpredictable and dangerous in one-on-one situations.”

Yeboah went on to highlight Kudus’ mental toughness and composure under pressure:

“What really impresses me is his calmness. Even when surrounded by three or four players, Kudus never panics. He finds a way out, either through a clever turn, a quick pass, or a burst of acceleration. That’s pure class.”

He also compared Kudus’ confidence to some of football’s elite:

“You can see shades of players like Eden Hazard and prime Coutinho in the way he moves. Kudus believes in his ability, and that self-belief is what fuels his performances. He’s not just talented, he’s fearless.”
Mohammed Kudus, Mohammed Kudus goals, Mohammed Kudus assists, Mohammed Kudus stats 2025/26, Mohammed Kudus all time stats, Mohammed Kudus Tottenham, Mohammed Kudus Ghana Black Stars
Mohammed Kudus scores debut Tottenham goal against Leeds United at Elland Road on October 04, 2025 in Leeds, England. Image credit: Stu Forster
Source: Getty Images

How Kudus can thrive at Tottenham

YEN.com.gh previously outlined three key factors that could determine Mohammed Kudus’ success at Tottenham as he continues his pursuit of a first goal for the club.

The ex-West Ham star, so far, has impressed in the 2025/26 season, but he needs to do more to become an absolute success in North London.

CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: