Tottenham’s top scout reveals why Mohammed Kudus stood out among summer signings, praising his fitness and professionalism

After battling two seasons of injury woes, Spurs made durability and athleticism key priorities, and Kudus perfectly fit the bill

Football administrator Charles Kwadwo Ntim hails Kudus as a complete modern player, predicting he will soon dominate at Spurs

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Tottenham Hotspur’s Head of Scouting, Rob Mackenzie, has offered insight into one often-overlooked quality that sets Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus apart.

Over the past two seasons, Spurs have faced a series of challenges, most notably a devastating injury crisis that saw the team drop to 17th place.

Tottenham's head scout, Rob Mackenzie, reveals the reason behind Mohammed Kudus' signing. Image credit: Pelham Richards

Source: Getty Images

At one point, the North London side had more than ten players sidelined, severely affecting consistency and results, as cited by the Jobs in Football.

Many observers linked the issue to Tottenham’s demanding, high-intensity style under ex-manager Ange Postecoglou, a system that required more sprints per match than any other Premier League side. Determined to avoid a repeat, the club made athleticism and durability key priorities in their latest transfer window.

Why Tottenham signed Mohammed Kudus

According to Mackenzie, as featured by the Spurs Web, Tottenham’s recruitment strategy focused heavily on players with proven fitness records and the ability to cope with the physical demands of the Premier League.

He emphasized that the modern game has evolved into a stage where almost every player must possess elite athleticism to thrive.

The chief scout also explained that maintaining availability throughout the season is now seen as a core skill, not just a bonus. Clubs want reliable players who can consistently feature without long injury layoffs, allowing managers to rotate effectively and clubs to protect their investments.

Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 19, 2025. Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

Mohammed Kudus, therefore, emerged as the perfect example of this profile. Since joining Spurs, the Ghanaian has impressed with his explosive pace, strength in one-on-one situations, and consistent performances across 90 minutes.

His exceptional fitness record, having missed only a couple of matches during his time at West Ham, made him an ideal fit for Tottenham’s long-term vision.

Mackenzie described Kudus as one of the team’s most dependable players this season, crediting his physical build, professionalism, and commitment for his durability. His ability to stay fit and perform week after week has been a crucial factor in Tottenham’s improved stability this campaign.

Ghanaian administrator praises Kudus’ potential

Meanwhile, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, a respected Ghanaian football administrator, also weighed in on Kudus’ move and what it signifies for Ghanaian talent abroad. In comments carried by YEN.com.gh, he stated:

“Kudus has all the qualities of a top European player – skill, vision and composure in the final third. Tottenham fans should expect to see him start scoring very soon. His time to shine has come.”

How Kudus can dominate at Tottenham

YEN.com.gh earlier highlighted three crucial elements that could shape Mohammed Kudus’ success at Tottenham as he chases his first goal for the club.

The 25-year-old must adapt swiftly to Ange Postecoglou’s tactical system, build stronger on-field chemistry with his teammates, and keep his confidence intact amid growing pressure.

Source: YEN.com.gh