The 2025/26 Premier League season has been full of excitement after eight rounds of games.

From shock defeats to last-gasp victories, this campaign is proving to be one of the most unpredictable in years. Despite the chaos, the Opta supercomputer still predicts familiar favourites as the main contenders for the title.

Opta’s Supercomputer reveals updated odds for the 2025/26 Premier League title race, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City leading the charge. Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP, Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Defending champions Liverpool and perennial runners-up Arsenal remain at the heart of the title conversation, separated by only a handful of points at the top. The Gunners currently lead the table with 19 points.

Liverpool vs Arsenal in Premier League odds

According to Opta’s projections, Liverpool is the clear favourite to retain their Premier League crown, boasting a 48% chance of going all the way, though the Reds now sit fourth in the Premier League.

Many experts think Liverpool absolutely can defend the 2025/26 Premier League title, but it will require greater consistency and sharper finishing in key games.

Arne Slot’s men have shown flashes of brilliance and resilience, with their pressing style and attacking fluidity still among the best in the league. However, defensive lapses and dropped points against lower-ranked sides have raised questions about their ability to sustain a title charge.

With players like Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alexander Isak finding form, Liverpool have the squad depth and experience to go the distance. If they maintain focus and avoid injuries, they remain strong favourites to retain their crown.

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025, in London. Image credit: Tom Dulat

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal, despite their early lead, are once again predicted to narrowly miss out on the Premier League crown. Mikel Arteta’s men have been handed a 32% chance of winning the title, according to Opta.

After three straight second-place finishes, the Gunners are determined to finally break their title drought under the Spaniard. Their form shows real progress, but they must still overcome key mental and tactical barriers when it matters most.

Manchester City still in the Premier League mix

The only other team with double-digit odds is Manchester City, which holds a 10% chance of claiming the title. Pep Guardiola’s men have collected six points from their last two Premier League games as they put pressure on Arsenal at the summit.

Yet with Erling Haaland still showcasing why many consider him the best striker on the planet, Manchester City remain a looming danger.

The Premier League campaign is still young, with 29 matches left and countless twists to come. But if Opta’s projections hold, the title race looks set to revolve once more around Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City.

