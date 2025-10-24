England-born winger Callum Hudson-Odoi remains one of the most prominent names linked with a potential switch to Ghana

Reports suggest the Black Stars' technical team is divided on whether to pursue the Nottingham star following the country’s qualification for the World Cup

Callum’s renewed interest in playing for the four-time African champions is deemed “opportunistic” by most fans

The debate over Callum Hudson-Odoi’s international future has resurfaced after Ghana qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Nottingham Forest winger is back on the radar of the Black Stars, but his potential inclusion has divided opinions within the national setup.

Black Stars divided about pursuing Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi, born in London to Ghanaian parents, is still eligible to represent Ghana despite having three senior caps for England.

He holds a Ghanaian passport and has long been courted by the Ghana Football Association, which made a strong attempt to secure his allegiance in 2021.

During that visit to Accra, the former Chelsea star held informal talks with FA officials and even met some government representatives.

According to Flashscore, the Black Stars’ technical team remains split on whether to revive their pursuit.

While some believe his creativity and flair could add depth to Ghana’s attack ahead of the tournament in North America, others argue that attention should remain on players who fought through the qualifiers to secure Ghana’s ticket.

Chronicling Ghana's chase for Hudson-Odoi; fans react

Former GFA Communications Director Ibrahim Saanie Daara revealed that Ghana once mounted a full-scale campaign to convince the winger.

The delegation included former president Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, ex-Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, GFA president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, and coaches like Chris Hughton, he shared on X.

They all held meetings with Hudson-Odoi and his father, Bismark Odoi, but their proposal was rejected.

Below are photos of the meetings held with Odoi:

Now, with the Black Stars securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup, talk of reopening discussions has re-emerged.

However, many within the football community remain cautious, fearing that another approach could backfire.

Social media users have also made their stance clear, expressing frustration over the idea of rekindling Ghana’s interest in the 26-year-old.

Some fans view Hudson-Odoi’s renewed interest as 'opportunistic', suggesting he is only turning to Ghana because England no longer considers him part of their plans.

@DEPROFUG wrote:

“Now he wants to play for Ghana because of the World Cup, smh. He should go and beg England to call him.”

Another user, @AccraSmall, was more direct:

“Then let’s forget him.”

@nwanyebinladen added a humorous twist:

“Callum seeing Ghana like that girl you only text when the girl you want stops replying.”

Others, like @Bra_Baffour, dismissed the idea altogether:

“Even if all our attacking players are injured, we go use Ati Zigi to strike.”

And @2017TheBeast captured the general mood:

“He picked England with his heart. Now weighing Ghana like a rehab clinic for stalled caps. Decline.”

For now, the winger’s fate appears uncertain. His inclusion in Ghana’s World Cup squad will likely depend on his form at club level and his willingness to finally commit.

The situation mirrors that of his former England youth teammate Eddie Nketiah, whose late desire to represent Ghana has also been met with scepticism and rejection.

Nketiah's future in limbo

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars' technical team has reportedly reached a firm decision concerning Eddie Nketiah.

The Arsenal striker, who once turned down approaches from the GFA, is now said to be open to representing the country of his parents.

