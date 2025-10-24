Chelsea's Josh Acheampong has reportedly been earmarked as a potential long-term replacement for Alexander Djiku in the Black Stars

Ghana’s national team has reportedly set its sights on Chelsea’s rising star, Josh Acheampong, as a potential long-term replacement for Alexander Djiku.

The teenager’s rapid progress at Stamford Bridge has not gone unnoticed by Otto Addo and his technical team, who are keen to inject youth and dynamism into the Black Stars’ defence.

Josh Acheampong is regarded as Alexander Djiku's long-term replacement in the Black Stars.

Acheampong: Potential replacement for Djiku

Acheampong, born in England to Ghanaian parents, has been one of the standout prospects in Chelsea’s setup this season.

The 19-year-old has already featured six times for the Blues across all competitions this season, including two UEFA Champions League appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

His calm presence at the back, sharp anticipation, and ability to read the game have earned him high praise, with many tipping him for a full breakthrough into Enzo Maresca’s senior side.

According to Flashscore, the Black Stars staff view Acheampong as a “priority project,” believing he could anchor the defence for years to come.

He is considered a potential successor to Alexander Djiku, who scored Ghana's winning goal against Mali in the crucial World Cup qualifiers in Accra.

However, the technical handlers also acknowledge that securing his commitment may prove difficult as his reputation continues to grow in England.

Although Acheampong, who scored his first senior goal against Nottingham on October 18, 2025, has represented England at the youth level, he remains eligible for Ghana since he has yet to play for the Three Lions’ senior team.

That flexibility has placed him firmly on Ghana’s radar as the nation continues to court Europe-based dual nationals willing to wear the Black Stars jersey.

Former Sports Minister hails Acheampong

Acheampong’s emergence has also caught the attention of former Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, who believes the Chelsea youngster already surpasses Ghana’s current crop of defenders.

“Today, there is this boy playing for Chelsea, [Josh] Acheampong. To me, he is better than all our defenders. Bring him, he is a Ghanaian,” Vanderpuye said in an interview with Channel One TV, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

The former lawmaker further criticised the resistance to integrating dual nationals who did not participate in Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers.

Josh Acheampong celebrates with his Chelsea teammates after scoring his first senior goal against Nottingham on October 18, 2025.

He argued that such attitudes have historically deprived the country of top talent capable of elevating the team’s performance on the international stage.

Vanderpuye urged Ghana’s football authorities to adopt a more inclusive approach, warning that overlooking players like Acheampong could prove costly in the long run.

As Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the pursuit of Josh Acheampong symbolises a broader vision — one that blends youthful promise with experience, ensuring the Black Stars remain competitive for years to come.

Ghana shuts door on Nketiah

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Eddie Nketiah’s dream of representing Ghana on the global stage seems to have hit a disappointing end.

The Arsenal academy product, once seen as a valuable addition to the Black Stars’ frontline, has reportedly been left out of Ghana’s plans following their successful qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

