Otto Addo is expected to retain the majority of players who featured in Ghana’s recent World Cup qualifiers for his final squad

An in-form Asante Kotoko star is strongly tipped to earn a place in the Black Stars’ line-up for the historic 48-team tournament

Seasoned Ghanaian football administrator has called on players like Antoine Semenyo to raise their performance levels

With Ghana now qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, focus is shifting toward which players will earn a spot in Otto Addo’s final squad for the historic tournament set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

As players return to their clubs for the 2025/26 season, individual form will be a decisive factor in selection, though the quality and consistency of some stars all but assure them a place on Addo’s World Cup roster.

How Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad of Otto Addo could look in 2026. Image credit: Richard Pelham, Ghanafa/X

Source: Getty Images

If everything goes as expected, YEN.com.gh has predicted Ghana's final squad for the 48-team tournament next year, assuming each team will be required to submit a list of 26 players.

Ghana's 2026 World Cup squad: Goalkeepers

1. Benjamin Asare

Leading the pack is Hearts of Oak and current Black Stars No.1 goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare. It is obvious that Otto Addo is not thinking of leaving out the veteran Ghana Premier League custodian anytime soon.

Black Stars of Ghana No. 1 goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, expected to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: ghanafa

Source: Twitter

2. Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Joining him is former Ghana national football team first-choice, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who was the Black Stars' starting goalkeeper at Qatar 2022. Now playing second fiddle to Asare, Ati-Zigi is expected to go to the 2026 World Cup.

3. Joseph Anang

The third keeper berth is likely to be contested by Joseph Anang and Joseph Wollacott. However, the former should get the nod due to his recent inclusions in Otto Addo's selections.

Ghana's 2026 World Cup squad: Defenders

4. Alexander Djiku

Alexander Djiku, the ever-reliable Black Stars defender, should be among Otto Addo’s top choices in shaping Ghana’s backline. Since making his debut, the Spartak Moscow centre-back has delivered consistently solid performances, rarely putting a foot wrong, a true model of dependability.

5. Mohammed Salisu

AS Monaco's Mohammed Salisu is also expected to feature, but the ex-Southampton centre-backthe knows he needs to start playing regularly at his club to guarantee his starting place at the World Cup.

6. Jonas Adjetey

Providing depth is Jonas Adjetey, one of Otto Addo's go-to defenders when it comes to the 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 formations. Having featured prominently in the World Cup qualifiers, Addo is likely to reward Jonas with a World Cup finals selection.

7. Jerome Opoku

The Istanbul Basaksehir defender has provided options for the Black Stars during the World Cup qualifiers and can make the squad if Otto Addo is to select 26 players.

8. Gideon Mensah

Next up is the Auxerre left-back, Gideon Mensah, who has failed to convince Ghanaian fans absolutely. Many supporters think he is only in the lineup because of limited alternatives.

Nevertheless, Mensah remains the team's first-choice left-back or wing-back. There is little fans can do about that, as Otto Addo picks him repeatedly.

9. Ebenezer Annan

Adding width is another France-based footballer, Ebenezer Annan of AS Saint-Etienne, who started and excelled in the Black Stars' 1-0 win against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.

10. Alidu Seidu

Offering experience to Ghana's backline is the versatile Alidu Seidu of Stade Rennais FC. He is one of the players who featured at Qatar 2022 under Otto Addo and could travel to America in 2026.

11. Caleb Yireknyi

Completing the defence is Caleb Yireknyi, the new first-choice right-back of the Black Stars, at least, based on the team's recent qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR) and Mali.

Ghana's 2026 World Cup squad: Midfielders

12. Mohammed Kudus

Premier League star Mohammed Kudus picks himself in any Black Stars list thanks to his past performances, current form, dedication, and commitment to the Black Stars. The skillful Tottenham Hotspur winger is expected to dazzle the world once more with his creativity.

13. Thomas Partey

Controlling the middle of the park requires players with vision, excellent ball-winning technique, and great passing range. Partey does these so well.

14. Kwasi Sibo

Right now, anytime Thomas Partey's name is mentioned in Ghana's midfield, the next man in the spotlight is Real Oviedo's Kwasi Sibo. Unfortunately for Salis Abdul Samed, Sibo is now the Black Stars' default No. 6, and he is definitely going to the ,USA, Canada, and Mexico.

15. Elisha Owusu

Strengthening the midfield and providing tournament experience is Elisha Owusu. Though his first team place came under threat following Ghana's 1-1 away draw at Chad back in September, the Auxerre player is still one of Otto Addo's trusted figures.

16. Abu Francis

Meanwhile, Toulouse maestro Abu Francis completes the midfield. Though the 24-year-old missed out on the recent games, Otto Addo may just hand him a big opportunity to be at the World Cup.

Ghana's 2026 World Cup squad: Attackers

17. Jordan Ayew

Leading the attack is Leicester City's Jordan Ayew, who racked up seven goals and provided seven assists in the World Cup qualifiers. As noted by the Ghana FA, Ayew successfully captained the team in the victories against the Central African Republic and Comoros to secure Ghana's qualification.

18. Antoine Semenyo

The Bournemouth forward hasn’t been particularly outstanding for Ghana, but his Premier League form and work rate mean he is always a key fixture in the Ghanaian team.

19. Fatawu Issahaku

Bringing pace and trickery is Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who recovered from a niggling injury to start Ghana's 5-0 spectacle against the CAR in Meknes. When he is fit and on form, expect to see his name on Otto Addo's World Cup squad.

20. Inaki Williams

Like Semenyo, Inaki Williams' performances for Ghana haven’t been exceptional. However, it is hard to make a Ghana World Cup finals selection without the name of the Athletic Bilbao captain.

21. Kamaldeen Sulemana

The Atalanta winger is expected to be at the World Cup, bolstering the flanks with his pace and dribbling skills.

22. Albert Amoah

Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup featured two home-based players, and a similar pattern is expected for the 2026 edition. With Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Asare already considered, Asante Kotoko's Albert Amoah stands a good chance of making the squad if he maintains his current form.

23. Christopher Bonsu Baah

Giving options on the wings, Al-Qadsia's Bonsu Baah could earn a call-up provided he stays consistent. According to Transfermarkt, he has scored a goal and provided one assist in five games so far this season.

24. Jerry Afriyie

Up next is Ghana’s U-20 striking prodigy, Jerry Afriyie, who currently features for Belgian Pro League outfit La Louviere. The 18-year-old has impressed since joining the club this summer, starting in all six of their most recent matches.

25. Thomas-Asante Brandon

The Coventry City striker received a late call-up to the Black Stars for the matches against the Central African Republic and Comoros after Inaki Williams withdrew due to injury. With five Championship goals already this season, he remains firmly in contention for a World Cup spot if his impressive form continues.

26. Joseph Paintsil

LA Galaxy winger Joseph Paintsil would be deeply disappointed to miss out on Ghana’s World Cup squad, especially with the tournament being hosted in the same region where he currently plays his club football.

Football administrator urges Semenyo to improve

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian lower-tier side Techiman City's president, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, has urged Antoine Semenyo to step up his performances for the national team, while hailing his club form.

''If you look at someone like Antoine Semenyo, he has been hitting the goals every week in England. But when it comes to the Black Stars, he hardly performs on the same level.

"For me that is the most crucial aspect he needs to work on or he will end up like Tony Yeboah, who was doing well for his clubs like Leeds United but did not do the same with Ghana.''

9 qualified African teams for 2026 World Cup

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh reported on the full list of African nations that have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup automatically.

The list includes the Black Stars of Ghana, who secured their place following their 1-0 home success against Comoros on Sunday, October 12, in Accra.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh