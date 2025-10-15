Eddie Nketiah’s reported decision to switch allegiance to Ghana has stirred widespread discussion among fans and pundits

The timing of his choice is particularly striking, coming just as the Black Stars sealed qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Sports journalist Saddick Adams has since provided deeper insight into what may have influenced Nketiah’s change of heart

Eddie Nketiah’s long-debated international future may finally be taking a decisive turn — and it could not have come at a better time.

The Crystal Palace forward is reportedly prepared to pledge his allegiance to Ghana after the Black Stars sealed qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chronicling Ghana's chase for Nketiah

According to sports journalist Saddick Adams, sources close to the 26-year-old have revealed that Nketiah has expressed genuine interest in representing Ghana, marking a potential turning point in a saga that has spanned years.

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Elizabeth Asaam and Edward Nketiah, the forward has long been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Despite several attempts by the GFA to convince him, the striker kept his options open, even earning a senior England call-up in 2023 under Gareth Southgate — a move he described as “natural progression,” having already represented England at youth level, as cited by Metro.

Watch Nketiah's explainer on choosing England over Ghana at the time:

But the fairytale England journey never quite took off. With Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins firmly ahead of him in the pecking order, Nketiah has struggled to break into the squad.

His form at club level has also been mixed, with just nine goals in 41 appearances for Crystal Palace since his move in 2024, per Transfermarkt.

As England’s attacking competition grows fiercer, the chance to feature on the world’s biggest stage with Ghana suddenly looks far more appealing.

Ghana’s qualification for a fifth World Cup, combined with Otto Addo’s youthful and vibrant setup featuring Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Antoine Semenyo, seems to have reignited Nketiah’s interest in wearing the red, gold, and green.

Why Nketiah is ready to play for Ghana

Saddick Adams revealed that Ghana’s pursuit of Nketiah dates back to 2019 when then-coach James Kwesi Appiah reached out.

At the time, Nketiah declined, insisting he wanted to focus on establishing himself at club level.

Fast forward to now, the striker is said to be “settled, mature, and ready to give his very best” if Ghana comes calling.

He reportedly emphasised that his “identity is unquestionable” and that he has “Ghana blood running through him,” a statement that walks in tandem with patriotism.

If confirmed, his inclusion could inject top-tier experience, composure, and a natural goal-scoring instinct into Ghana’s frontline — attributes honed through years in the Premier League.

The reports have since sparked lively reactions among fans online.

@brightaylor wrote:

“We are ready to embrace him, but it will be after the World Cup. Let those who qualified us enjoy their tournament.”

@SamTuga44 added:

“The team make full we beg him, even people to wash the jerseys sef that slot make full. So next time.”

@KSnetne, however, was optimistic:

“That’s refreshing news! Eddie Nketiah’s talent and maturity would be a massive boost for the Black Stars. If he’s ready to commit heart and soul, then it’s time to welcome him home. Ghana is where his story truly belongs.”

