Ghana football has lost at least five highly respected football figures already in the year 2025

The list of those who have passed includes two iconic personalities from Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko

Two legendary sports journalists, whose voices played a significant role in shaping the nation’s football narrative, are also remembered and honoured

Ghana’s football community has faced significant losses in 2025, spanning legendary Black Stars players, devoted fans, and committed leaders behind the scenes.

It has been a year marked by collective grief. YEN.com.gh takes a moment to pay tribute to five notable figures who have passed away during the first six months of the year.

Pictured: Wilberfoce Mfum (left), Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Nana Pooley (right). Image credit: GhanaFootbalAwards

Source: Twitter

1. Wilberforce Kwadwo Mfum (1936–2025)

Born on August 28, 1936, Wilberforce Mfum, an esteemed goal-scoring machine, was one of the greatest football talents Ghana has ever had.

He was a cornerstone of the Black Stars' historic 1963 Africa Cup of Nations alongside the likes of Osei Kofi and Aggrey Fynn.

According to Wikipedia, Wilberforce Mfum scored 20 goals in just 26 appearances for the Black Stars to etch his name into national folklore.

His innate talent also carried him overseas, including appearances in the American Soccer League and the Olympics.

The former Asante Kotoko attacker passed away on May 11, 2025, at age 88. In tribute, FIFA held a minute of silence at its 75th Congress, a touching homage to his enduring legacy.

Pictured: Wilberforce Mfum (left) and former Bank of New York vice-President Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko. Image credit: @bkagyarko

Source: Twitter

2. Francis “Nana Pooley” Frimpong

Nana Pooley was not a player, but he was a hero to Asante Kotoko fans. As a prominent voice on the Supporters’ Communication Team, his chants brought the stands to life.

According to Hot Online, he tragically died on February 2 when Daniel Febiri allegedly stabbed him during a Premier League match between Nsoatreman and Kotoko at Nana Kronmansah Park.

In May, FIFA echoed that collective grief with a solemn tribute during its Congress, where Mfum was also honoured.

Pooley's raw dedication embodied the stadium’s heartbeat, reminding us that football is fuelled by those who sing their hearts out, week in and week out.

3. Jonathan Abbey Pobee

Jonathan Abbey Pobee, a prominent figure in Ghanaian football administration, passed away on June 5, 2025. As founder and longtime president of Kumasi’s Neoplan Stars FC, he guided the club into the Premier League and developed local talent, despite challenges like the team’s controversial 1984 expulsion.

Mr Pobee remained a steadfast advocate for grassroots football, championing reforms and speaking out about governance challenges in the sport.

He was also a known vocal pundit on Kumasi-based Angel FM, as his outspokenness and integrity earned him deep respect across the football ecosystem.

4. Ackah Anthony

In the realm of sports journalism, Ackah Anthony’s tenure as SWAG’s sixth president (2007–2015) represented integrity and progress.

He guided the association, and by extension, the nation's sports media, through times of transformation and growth.

The iconic sports writer died on June 21, 2025, at the Accra Police Hospital, sending ripples of sorrow through Ghana football.

The Ghana Football Association publicly praised his leadership and unwavering dedication to both SWAG and Ghana’s football development, as featured on the GFA's website.

5. Ebo Quansah

Just days after Ackah’s passing, SWAG lost Ebo Quansah, its fifth president (2001–2007) and lifelong patron.

Serving roles from Deputy Secretary to President, he was a guiding force in sports journalism for decades.

The legendary Quansah, with over 50 years of experience in the Ghana media landscape, reportedly passed away on June 26, 2025, after a short period of illness.

His impact was far-reaching. SWAG described him as a tireless champion for reporting excellence, mentoring generations of journalists and shaping Ghana’s sports narrative.

6 international football stars who died in 2025

YEN.com.gh earlier featured a list of six well-known international football stars, including retired players, who have already passed away in the year 2025.

The list highlighted the tragic passing of Liverpool and Premier League star Diogo Jota, who passed away alongside his brother Andre Silva in connection with a deadly car accident on Thursday, July 3.

Source: YEN.com.gh