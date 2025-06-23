Ex- President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana from 2007 to 2015, has passed away in Accra

Former President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Ackah Anthony, has reportedly died.

According to SWAG, the respected sports journalist's passing occurred during the early hours of Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Ackah's death marks the end of a remarkable era in Ghanaian sports journalism and administration.

Ackah's leadership at SWAG

The esteemed journalist served as the sixth president of SWAG from 2007 to 2015. During his eight-year tenure, he was credited with transforming the association into a more professional and influential body.

His leadership was marked by significant reforms, including strengthening SWAG’s organizational structure and expanding its reach nationwide.

Under his watch, the SWAG Awards, Ghana’s most prestigious platform for recognizing excellence in sports, gained further prominence and credibility.

He also spearheaded the refurbishment of the SWAG Club House located in Dansoman, Accra, turning it into a vibrant hub for sports journalists, as featured by Domestic Sports.

Ackah as a veteran journalist and editor

Beyond his leadership in SWAG, Anthony was a seasoned journalist who made his mark at the Graphic Communications Group Limited.

He served as the Assistant Editor of Graphic Sports, one of Ghana’s leading sports newspapers. His professionalism and dedication earned him widespread respect among peers and readers alike.

He was best known to many for his long-running column, Candid Corner, which appeared on the back page of The Mirror.

Through this platform, he tackled issues in Ghanaian sports with courage and insight, earning a reputation for honesty and fearless commentary.

In 2015, Kwabena Yeboah (RIGHT) took over from Ackah Anthony (LEFT) as the President of SWAG. Image credit: @SWAG_SWAG

Ackah left a mark in sports writing

Ackah Anthony will be remembered for his editorial brilliance and commitment to uplifting the profession of sports writing in Ghana.

One of his notable initiatives as SWAG President was a national membership drive aimed at bringing more journalists into the fold.

This move helped strengthen the association’s presence across all regions and ensured a more inclusive representation of sports media practitioners.

He was also an advocate for ethical journalism, often urging colleagues to uphold truth, integrity, and professionalism in their work.

Through his efforts, many young sports journalists found both mentorship and inspiration as reported by GhanaSoccernet.

Personal Life and tributes for Ackah Anthony

Anthony leaves behind his wife, Evelyn — a former Director at the Ministry of Information — along with their four children.

His family, colleagues, and the entire sports journalism community have expressed deep sorrow at his passing, with many describing him as a mentor, leader, and friend.

Tributes have begun to pour in from media organizations, sports personalities, and national institutions, all highlighting his immense contribution to the development of sports journalism in Ghana.

SWAG, led by the respected Kwabena Yeboah, wrote on X:

''We just have received the unfortunate news of the passing of our 6th President. Mrs. Ackah confirms the sad incident happened in the early hours of today. The late Ackah Anthony was President for SWAG from 2007 to 2015. Condolences to the SWAG family and May His Soul Rest Well''

Jonathan Abbey Pobi passes away

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the sad passing of Neoplan Stars' founder, Jonathan Abbey Pobee on Thursday, June 5 of this year.

Pobee's death rocked the country given his significant contributions to help make Ghana football what it is today.

