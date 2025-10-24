Despite his natural talent, the legendary Ghanaian footballer never fully realised his potential in European club football

Stephen Appiah endured a difficult spell at Juventus after the 2004/05 Serie A season

The former Ghana international didn’t achieve the same level of success as contemporaries like Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari

Stephen Appiah is a legendary figure in Ghanaian football, celebrated for his leadership and pivotal role in steering the Black Stars to their historic first FIFA World Cup appearance in 2006.

Appiah’s impact on the game is undeniable. Both on and off the pitch, his presence left a lasting mark, solidifying his place as one of Ghana’s all-time football icons.

However, like many legendary athletes, his journey has not been without its share of regrets.

Below are the 10 biggest disappointments of Stephen Appiah, a man who gave so much to the beautiful game but also faced some low moments.

1. Failure to win the UEFA Champions League

Stephen Appiah’s early 2000s spell at Juventus held great promise, but despite featuring in a star-studded squad, he never won the UEFA Champions League. Juventus were eliminated in the Round of 16 in 2004/05 and the quarter-finals the next season, making it one of Appiah’s biggest disappointments, especially as fellow Ghanaian stars like Abedi Ayew, Michael Essien, and Sulley Muntari went on to lift the trophy.

2. Revoked Serie A title

Stephen Appiah’s sole Serie A triumph came in the 2004/05 season with Juventus, but it was short-lived. The notorious Calciopoli scandal rocked Italian football and led to Juventus' title being stripped, according to Wikipedia.

3. Lack of top European move after Juventus

After leaving Juventus in 2005, Appiah, who owns a luxurious mansion in Accra, joined Fenerbahçe in Turkey, a move many saw as a step down from the European giants he was expected to join.

Despite his talent and leadership, which could have landed him at top clubs like AC Milan, Real Madrid, or Chelsea, his transfer marked the start of a career decline. He later played for Bologna, Cesena, and Vojvodina, clubs far below the prestige of his earlier European teams.

4. Failure to make the FIFPRO World XI

The FIFPRO World XI is a prestigious recognition, celebrating the best footballers in the world, voted by their peers.

Stephen Appiah, who recently delivered a motivational message to the Black Stars ahead of a crucial World Cup qualifier, never managed to make the World XI during his career in European football.

5. Lack of individual European awards

Another source of regret for the legendary Stephen Appiah is the fact that he never quite earned the individual recognition that some of his contemporaries received.

For example, his former Black Stars teammate Michael Essien was named Ligue 1 Player of the Year on three occasions, a significant achievement for any player in Europe. Appiah, on the other hand, did not have similar individual accolades, which might have added a sense of personal achievement to his already celebrated career.

6. Missed out on BBC African Player of the Year award

Another disappointment for Stephen Appiah was never winning the BBC African Player of the Year award. While Ghanaian legends like Abedi Ayew, Sammy Kuffour, Michael Essien, Andre Ayew, and Asamoah Gyan received the honor, Appiah never did, despite his remarkable contributions, a missed recognition that remains a heartbreak for the midfielder.

7. Failure to make CAF Team of the Year

Despite being an outstanding performer, Appiah was never included in the CAF (Confederation of African Football) Team of the Year. Ghanaian stars such as Essien, Gyan, and John Mensah made it multiple times, but Appiah’s name was never listed.

This omission, given his solid performances for both club and country, was a clear sign of how his exceptional talent sometimes went underappreciated on the African continent.

8. No senior international trophies

One of Stephen Appiah’s greatest regrets is never winning a senior international trophy with Ghana. Despite captaining the Black Stars to their first-ever World Cup in 2006, the pinnacle of success at the senior level eluded him. Though he lifted the 1995 FIFA U-17 World Cup, the absence of major senior honors remains a notable gap in his legacy.

9. Stephen Appiah missed 2010 AFCON final

The 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was one of the closest moments in Appiah’s career to winning an international title with Ghana.

However, injury kept him out of the tournament, and the Black Stars ultimately lost to Egypt in the final. This loss was heartbreaking for Appiah, as he had to watch his team fall short while he was sidelined.

10. Asamoah Gyan's missed penalty against Uruguay

Another regret that may weigh on Stephen Appiah is the missed opportunity during the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal against Uruguay. With Ghana awarded a crucial penalty in the 120th minute, Appiah, a substitute, was the first to seize the ball.

However, Appiah chose to pass the penalty to Ghana’s designated taker, Asamoah Gyan, at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Gyan’s shot, which could have sent Ghana to the semifinals, hit the crossbar and was missed. Though Appiah rarely speaks about it, many believe he may still regret not taking the historic penalty himself.

