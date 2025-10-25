William Saliba has revealed the key reasons behind his decision to pledge his long-term future to Arsenal, turning down interest from Real Madrid

The French centre-back reaffirmed his commitment to the Gunners, expressing his deep connection to the club

Saliba also outlined his biggest goals following his contract extension, emphasizing his ambition to help Arsenal achieve even greater heights

Real Madrid were reportedly eyeing Arsenal’s rising defensive star William Saliba in what had the potential to be one of Europe’s biggest defensive transfer stories.

The 24-year-old French defender has rapidly established himself among the elite, earning admiration from top European clubs thanks to his calmness on the ball, sharp tactical awareness, and commanding presence at the back.

William Saliba extends his Arsenal contract until 2030 despite Real Madrid interest. Image credit: George Wood

Source: Getty Images

Saliba’s growth at Arsenal has been nothing short of exceptional. Since his arrival, he has stood out for his sharp reading of the game, timely interceptions, and dominance in aerial challenges.

At 1.92 meters tall, his blend of strength and speed makes him a formidable presence in defense, capable of matching even the quickest forwards.

Real Madrid scouts are said to be highly impressed by his mix of physical power and refined technique, qualities that fit perfectly with the demands of La Liga’s high-tempo football.

Saliba snubs Real Madrid, signs new Arsenal deal

Despite the growing speculation linking him to Los Blancos, Arsenal moved quickly to secure Saliba’s future, as noted by Arsenal News. The French international has signed a new contract with the Gunners that extends his stay until 2030.

This long-term deal reflects Arsenal’s confidence in his abilities and also significantly strengthens their negotiating position in the event of a transfer.

Explaining his decision to snub Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid interest, as covered by Mail Online, William Saliba expressed his desire to remain at Arsenal, contrasting his situation with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Los Blancos.

According to the Arsenal defender, while Trent has already won titles at Liverpool, including two Premier League and one Champions League, he has yet to claim major silverware with the Gunners aside from the Community Shield.

Also, William Saliba emphasized his commitment to the club and his determination to achieve success with Arsenal in the current season, highlighting his love for the team and his wish to contribute meaningfully before considering a departure.

What makes William Saliba unique?

Saliba’s mix of power, tactical awareness, and composure has cemented his status as one of the Premier League’s standout defenders. His dominance in both aerial and ground duels, coupled with his poise under pressure, has made him a commanding and reliable leader at the heart of Arsenal’s defense.

William Saliba signs a contract extension at Arsenal at Sobha Realty Training Centre on September 30, 2025. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid, who have historically valued defenders with both physical and mental resilience, such as icons Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, and Pepe, would find Saliba’s profile highly appealing.

Saliba sparked controversy against Manchester United

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Manchester United supporters were left enraged following a heated moment in the second half, when William Saliba seemed to bring down Matheus Cunha inside the penalty area during an August 2025 Premier League clash.

The incident sparked widespread debate among fans, with many questioning the referee’s decision and Saliba’s involvement in the controversial play.

Source: YEN.com.gh