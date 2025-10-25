Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven has reportedly caught the attention of the Ghana Football Association

Ghana’s senior men's national team is reportedly keeping a close eye on Manchester United prodigy Ayden Heaven, as officials weigh up a potential move to bring the teenage defender into the Black Stars setup.

The young centre-back remains eligible to play for Ghana through his maternal heritage despite representing England at the junior level.

Ghana eyes budding Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and MB Media/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana eyes Man United prospect Ayden Heaven

Heaven’s calmness under pressure and assured defending have already marked him out as one of the brightest prospects in English football.

The 19-year-old, born to Ghanaian mother Lisa Hayden, steadily rose through Arsenal's system before moving to United.

Despite his young age, the London-born defender has earned praise for his composure on the ball and leadership qualities at the back. Attributes which have caught the eye of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

According to Flashscore, the GFA is monitoring his progress and could make an approach to convince him to commit to Ghana in the near future.

While there is interest from Otto Addo’s technical team, sources indicate that the coaches want him to gain more senior-level experience before making any formal move.

If Ghana succeeds, Heaven would join a growing group of England-born players with Ghanaian roots who have either switched allegiance or been courted by the Black Stars.

The likes of Tariq Lamptey and Antoine Semenyo have already committed, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah have been on the radar for years.

Hayden's career decisions and challenges at United

Before joining Manchester United, Heaven rejected multiple contract offers from Arsenal, opting instead for a new challenge at Old Trafford earlier this year.

Under manager Ruben Amorim, the young defender quickly caught attention for his composed performances in a three-man backline, adapting seamlessly to senior-level football.

Ayden Heaven arrives at Old Trafford for Man United's Premier League clash with Burnley on August 30, 2025. Photo by Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

Injuries, however, briefly stalled his momentum, keeping him out for several weeks.

This season, competition for places has been fierce, with Amorim preferring experienced defenders such as Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro.

As a result, Heaven has featured only twice, as cited by Transfermarkt, a late cameo against Fulham in the Premier League and a 60-minute appearance in the Carabao Cup loss to Grimsby Town.

Still, his potential remains undeniable. With Amorim favouring a defensive setup that often rotates personnel, Heaven could get more minutes as the season unfolds.

For now, both Manchester United and Ghana, who are among the qualified nations for next year's World Cup, will be watching closely as the youngster continues to develop into one of football’s most promising defensive talents.

