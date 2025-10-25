Manchester United were denied a penalty against Brighton - despite clear contact on Amad Diallo.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ivorian winger had ducked and weaved his way into the Brighton penalty area, and had seemingly skipped past Maxim De Cuyper.

Man Utd were denied penalty vs Brighton despite 'clear contact' on Amad

Source: Getty Images

However, the Belgian's trailing leg clattered into Amad, but no penalty was given.

Referee Anthony Taylor waved away the appeals deeming De Cuyper's contact on the ball saved him from conceding a penalty.

But while watching United fans were apoplectic at the decision their side went into half-time against Brighton with a 2-0 lead after Matheus Cunha scored his first goal for the club in the 24th minute, Casemiro added a second ten minutes later with a deflected strike.

A thrilling second half then saw Bryan Mbeumo stretch United's lead to 3-0 but Brighton set up a nervy finish thanks to goals from Danny Welbeck and Charalampos Kostoulas.

However, Mbeumo struck again in stoppage time to seal victory.

Why Man United were not award penalty

The Premier League confirmed why the decision was not given after the game in a statement on social media that read:

"The referee’s call of no penalty to Manchester United was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed that De Cuyper played the ball."

However, Paul Robinson, on BBC Radio 5 Live, was furious with the decision: "That looks a clear penalty to me. Amad is still down.

"The challenge looked mistimed and Amad was waiting for it but the leg was there to go over.

"How that's not been given I do not know. That should be a penalty to Manchester United.

That's a mistake from the referee. I'm not having it at all [there being a touch on the ball by Maxim De Cuyper]."

And fans were in agreement with the former Tottenham Hotspur and England shot-stopper: "How on earth is this not a penalty on Amad Diallo?"

"I don’t even know for VAR anymore. How is that foul not reviewed?! That is such an obvious penalty on Amad," a second fumed. As a third posted: "That's a scandalous decision not to award a penalty after a foul on Amad..."

And another added: "Why is that not a penalty on Amad? It gets given the other way round every single week every single instance!"

United weren't complaining for too long, with Matheus Cunha scoring his first goal for the Red Devils to break the deadlock at Old Trafford.

Source: YEN.com.gh