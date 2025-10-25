Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, said Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is not an appealing flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party

His comment comes after the October polls on the NPP flagbearer election by Global Info Analytics indicated Dr Bawumia was a favourite among the five delegates

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video went to the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect another person aside from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer in the 2028 elections.

According to Martin Kpebu, the former Vice President is no longer an appealing candidate, hence his call.

Lawyer Martin Kpebu says Dr Bawumia does not appeal to floating voters. Photo credit: @Kpebu_Martin & @MBawumia

Source: Twitter

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, Martin Kpebu said Dr Bawumia is known to have Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to govern Ghana poorly during their tenure.

In a video on X, he continued that such a candidate will not appeal to floating voters like himself, and the party will be shooting itself in the foot if it goes ahead to field Dr Bawumia as flagbearer.

Martin Kpebu's comment comes after the October polls on the NPP flagbearer race by Global Info Analytics indicated Dr Bawumia was a favourite among delegates.

"The figures hardly lie. You know what surprises me is that they are tone deaf. They should have seen that the last election speaks volumes. A man who went to the election and got 41% and the context is that he had supported President Akufo-Addo to unleash terror, famine, death, and so much misery on Ghanaians. Such a person doesn't appeal to the voter."

"What we should be looking at is: 'Do you have a candidate who will appeal to floating voters like me?' This one it's like they are tickling themselves and laughing. Bawumia won't appeal to floating voters," he added.

Reactions to Martin Kpebu's assertion of Bawumia

@Your_Blackness said:

"Martin Kpebu always hits the nail right. Those with ears should listen carefully; no sane Ghanaian would ever see Bawumia as presidential material. The man is a walking red flag. Electing him after Mahama is like taking two steps forward and rolling straight back into the ditch."

@dialling_ wrote:

"Whoever they bring will have problems. NPP as a whole is very unpopular rn. That is why they lost even in Akwatia. However, elections are a popularity contest, and I believe Bawumia gives them a better chance than the rest."

@WizbossAlexis1 said:

"Even Mahama did a comeback, we all knew the names that were given to John Mahama after he lost the 2016 election with a huge margin, even from his own party. When we talk about power corrupts absolutely, just wait for a few years, you will understand."

@Hajjyass70 wrote:

"NPP isn’t ready to accept the reality, and that’s where the problem lies."

@WilliamGOKU2 said:

"Of course, Bawumia wasn't a politician with an electable background. Akuffo Addo brought him as vice-president, introduced him as the economic "Messiah" to bring prosperity to the economy. 8 years of economic destruction under his management, Ghanians wouldn't risk voting for him."

Kennedy Agyapong leads Dr Bawumia in a poll conducted by a team of academicians, politicians and businessmen. Photo credit: Ken Agyapong & @MBawumia

Kennedy Agyapong leads the NPP flagbearer race

YEN.com.gh reported that a poll conducted by a team of academics, politicians and businessmen showed that Kennedy Agyapong is leading in the NPP flagbearer race with 44.11% of the votes.

The poll showed Agyapong leading in nine out of 16 regions.

Many Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the new poll regarding the race for flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

