Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, died on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Ridge Hospital

Several people thronged the family's Ridge residence to commiserate with her children and family

However, an elderly woman who came to the house was not happy with the way she was treated by some people there

An elderly Ghanaian woman expressed her disappointment after she was asked to leave the Ridge residence of the late Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings for making noise.

The elderly woman said she was distraught, just like many Ghanaians, when she heard the news of the former First Lady's demise and went to the house to commiserate with the family.

Elderly Ghanaian woman unhappy over how she was treated for crying loudly at Nana Konadu's residence.

However, she was sacked for crying too loudly at the residence, and that made her unhappy.

"I am here with the intention that my mother is dead, so I am coming to help with what I do for others. Someone just walked up to me and asked me to leave the house because they said I was making noise."

The elderly woman clad in white said she was going to her house to continue crying there.

"So I am going to cry in my house. Nobody came to call me. I came here because of what the woman has done for me."

Nana Konadu's demise

Ghana's longest-serving First Lady died on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

After her passing was confirmed by the family, several people, including ex-president Akufo-Addo, went to the house to commiserate with the family.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to elderly mourner's complaints

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_hub on X. Read them below:

@rujoe544 said:

"Efunu wei eye wo funu… funeral contractor."

@EwoenamPerez wrote:

"Some of them don’t know how to cry oooo. I’ve seen some before… she was also sacked."

@Nanaezze said:

"No be everybody Dey like Drama. Understand this and you’ll be fine, madam. For all we know, you may be crying more than the bereaved."

@domeofdom wrote:

"Why are you guys pushing this story? You cannot cry more than the bereaved; if the family doesn’t want you there, they don’t it’s that simple. Moreover, she wasn’t invited."

@PayaseVandamme said:

"Rich people don’t like that kind of noise. She should take it to Lumba’s funeral."

@lar69263 wrote:

"Ohh, like she want launch her latest crying moves wey from bounce am you too you dey overdo why you want cry more than the bereaved."

@SheikhSampah said:

"It's high time my Ashanti brothers and sisters know when and where these crocodile tears are appreciated and when and where they are not."

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children, including Kimathi, mourn her death at her residence, with Amina weeping uncontrollably.

Nana Konadu's children mourn their mother’s death.

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that all four children of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings were seen together for the first time since the news of their mother’s passing was made public.

In a viral video, they looked heartbroken over their mother's demise, with Amina Rawlings openly weeping while her sister, Yaa Asantewaa, comforted her.

The video touched many hearts and caused them to offer prayers and words of comfort to the Rawlings siblings.

