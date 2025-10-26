Kylian Mbappé’s stunning display in the latest edition of El Clásico has propelled him to the top of the 2026 Ballon d’Or race

Lamine Yamal has slipped to fourth place, while reigning winner Ousmane Dembélé drops out of the top five entirely

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the leading contenders who, all things being equal, are in pole position to claim next year’s most prestigious individual football honour

The 2026 Ballon d’Or race just got more exciting — and Kylian Mbappé has taken the lead.

Real Madrid’s talisman was the star of the show as Los Blancos edged Barcelona in the latest El Clásico, producing another performance that reminded the world why he’s widely considered the heir apparent to the Messi-Ronaldo GOAT throne.

Mbappe shakes up Ballon d'Or rankings

Mbappe shakes up Ballon d’Or rankings

In a game filled with tension, drama and flair, Mbappé stole the headlines once again.

The French forward had a spectacular volley ruled out by VAR, calmly converted another chance to put Madrid ahead, and later missed a penalty — but by then, the damage was already done.

Below are Mbappe's goal-scoring stats against Barcelona:

His pace, precision and influence defined the contest, earning praise from fans and pundits alike.

Ghana’s Ballon d’Or jury representative, Michael Oti-Adjei, noted that Mbappé’s commanding display only strengthened his case to succeed Lionel Messi as the world’s best player.

Watch Oti-Adjei's assessment of Mbappe:

With the Golden Ball ceremony expected around September next year, the Frenchman’s consistency since the start of the 2025/26 season has already set him apart from the chasing pack.

Top 5 contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or

Still, the race is far from over. The coming year features both the FIFA World Cup in North America and the Africa Cup of Nations — two tournaments that could swing the spotlight toward players capable of delivering magic on the grandest stages.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the top five contenders for the most coveted prize in association football.

5. Pedri

Barcelona’s midfield genius continues to dazzle with his artistry. Under Hansi Flick, the young Spaniard remains the heartbeat of the team, dictating tempo with his vision and composure.

Though his numbers may not match those of pure attackers, his technical grace keeps him firmly in the Ballon d’Or conversation.

4. Lamine Yamal

The 18-year-old sensation started the season brightly but has been slowed by persistent groin issues.

His struggles in the El Clásico did little to help his case, though he still boasts an impressive return of eight assists and three goals in eight appearances, as cited by Transfermarkt.

With time on his side, a strong comeback could reignite his charge.

3. Erling Haaland

The Norwegian goal machine has been in relentless form, embarking on a 12-match scoring streak before briefly cooling off against Aston Villa on October 26, 2025.

At 25, he’s once again in contention for the Premier League Golden Boot, and if his scoring spree resumes, his Ballon d’Or hopes will only grow stronger.

2. Harry Kane

Bayern Munich’s marksman is delivering yet another prolific campaign. Beyond his goalscoring exploits, his ability to create chances for others has been equally impressive.

With 23 goals and four assists in 18 outings, Kane’s influence in Germany and by extension Europe cannot be overstated.

1. Kylian Mbappe

The French superstar sits at the summit of the race.

His ability to rise to the occasion in decisive matches - such as the 262nd El Clásico, where he fired Real Madrid to victory and snapped Barcelona’s four-game winning streak - sets him apart.

With 19 goals and four assists in 16 matches for club and country, per Footy Stats, Mbappe's red-hot form could finally see him crowned football's undisputed king.

With 19 goals and four assists in 16 matches for club and country, per Footy Stats, Mbappe’s red-hot form could finally see him crowned football’s undisputed king.

Mbappe backed to win 2026 Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Florentino Pérez believes Kylian Mbappe’s outstanding form could make him football’s next global superstar and the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner.

The Frenchman has quickly become a key leader at Real Madrid, handling the pressure of the famous white jersey while delivering top performances week after week.

