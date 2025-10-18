Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has stopped signing free autographs for fans as his management team prepares to commercialise his signature

Club sources confirm Barcelona supports the decision, describing it as part of the “Lamine phenomenon” and a natural step in managing his profile

The teenager’s autographs will soon be available exclusively through authorized channels, following a growing trend among elite athletes

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has reportedly stopped signing shirts and memorabilia for fans at the Ciutat Esportiva, as the teenage star takes a major step toward commercialising his image and brand.

The 18-year-old forward from Rocafonda, now one of world football’s biggest emerging names, has attracted numerous sponsorship and business offers following his meteoric rise.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is set to officially commercialise his signature. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

One proposal reportedly comes from a major website specializing in the sale of authenticated autographs and merchandise from top athletes, a deal his management team is currently considering, as noted by Mundo Deportivo.

As part of this move, Yamal’s camp has instructed him to pause free autograph sessions. According to Mundo Deportivo, the winger will still happily pose for photos with supporters, but his signature will soon be available exclusively through an official channel once the deal is finalized.

Club sources revealed that FC Barcelona fully understands and supports the decision. In fact, talks are underway to arrange a specific number of signed items to meet the club’s institutional and promotional needs.

According to Tribuna, the logic behind the decision is simple: the rarer the autograph, the more valuable it becomes. Lamine Yamal’s team aims to protect his brand while creating a sustainable commercial avenue similar to that of sports icons like LeBron James, whose autographs are sold through regulated platforms.

Barcelona’s golden boy Lamine Yamal turns his autograph into business. Image credit: Manuel Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite the change, the young star remains grounded. Like Messi, Ronaldinho, and Maradona before him, Yamal insists that the famous Barcelona jersey brings him pride, not pressure, as he continues to build his own legacy.

Beyond football, Yamal’s marketability is soaring. He is already the face of Adidas, Beats, Powerade, Oppo, Konami, Nesquik, and serves as a UNICEF ambassador, a testament to his growing influence both on and off the pitch.

In the meantime, Barcelona views the move as a natural evolution of the “Lamine phenomenon,” celebrating the player’s professionalism and commitment to the club he joined at just 12 years old.

For now, fans can still snap selfies with their hero, but those hoping for his autograph will soon have to get it the official way, and that may come at a financial cost.

Lamine Yamal makes highest-paid footballers 2025 list

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has earned a spot among the highest-paid footballers of 2025, marking another milestone in his rapidly rising career.

The teenage prodigy’s growing brand value and endorsement deals have propelled him into football’s financial elite alongside some of the game’s biggest global stars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, and Mohamed Salah.

Source: YEN.com.gh