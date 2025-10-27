A US-based Black Stars player has set social media abuzz after openly naming Hajia Bintu as his celebrity crush in a playful video

The winger, who played a role in Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup, couldn’t help but gush over Bintu’s striking features

Fans who came across the clip were quick to react, with many dropping humorous comments - one even teased, calling the footballer a “bad boy”

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has set social media buzzing after boldly declaring Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu as his celebrity crush in a viral video.

His unexpected revelation has left fans amused, teasing him for his confident “shot” at one of Ghana’s most talked-about influencers.

Joseph Paintsil names Hajia Bintu as his celebrity crush. Photo credit: Dave Bernal/ISI Photos/Getty, @blakeyephotography/Instagram and bintu_hajia/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Paintsil declares love for Hajia Bintu

In the trending clip shared across X (Twitter) and TikTok, the LA Galaxy forward, who was ranked the second fastest player in 2024, couldn’t hide his admiration as he described Hajia Bintu as “curvaceous” and praised her “Coca-Cola shape” in Twi.

His humorous tone sparked laughter from fans who couldn’t get enough of his playful honesty.

As expected, social media lit up with reactions. TikTok users flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.

suarezjnr90 wrote,

"You be bad boy 😂😂😂"

sedem teased:

"This guy is not serious 😂😂".

McDarlington took a sharper jab, saying,

"Aah na akoa wai paaa wabodam anaa we won't call you for the World Cup."

SHAIBU RAFIQUE ISSAH #1🧤 responded with a string of laughing emojis:

"😂😂😂😂"

Lemuel_sticks🥁🥁 added:

"Ahh Paintsil paaa🤦‍♀️😂😂😂😂"

But the fun didn’t stop there. When asked what he would request if given an audience with Ghana’s leader, Paintsil jokingly said he’d ask “for eight G-Wagons, eight houses, and good roads.”

Below are photos of Hajia Bintu:

The footballer also provided a hilarious response when challenged to tell the time, hesitating for long before missing the mark completely — a moment that left fans in stitches.

Watch the video:

Paintsil’s stats and performance this season

Beyond the viral humour, Paintsil’s football career has been quite eventful.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a decent run with LA Galaxy in the MLS, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 25 appearances, as cited by Transfermarkt.

Despite his personal success, Galaxy endured a tough campaign, finishing 14th with just 30 points after 34 games — far from playoff contention.

At the international level, Paintsil featured sparingly for the Black Stars in Ghana’s qualification journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Joseph Paintsil in action for the Black Stars during a friendly fixture against Mexico on October 14, 2023. Photo by Jared C. Tilton.

Source: Getty Images

According to Flashscore, he made three appearances, contributing an assist despite battling recurring injuries.

If he maintains his form and fitness, the winger is expected to make Ghana’s final squad for next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico — a long-awaited opportunity after his controversial omission from the 2022 World Cup.

Back then, Paintsil admitted he felt “unfairly treated” after being dropped, explaining that the coach gave no detailed justification beyond citing “technical decisions” and “player hierarchy”.

With redemption in sight and fans rallying behind him, Joseph Paintsil remains one of Ghana’s most fascinating figures — both on the field and online.

Paintsil discloses plans to do God's work

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh shed light on Joseph Paintsil’s plans beyond the football field, revealing his desire to devote his life to sharing the gospel.

The Black Stars winger opened up about his deep faith and his vision for life after calling time on his career.

Source: YEN.com.gh