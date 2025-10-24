Ghanaian celebrities Delay and Fella Makafui have caused a stir with their skintight outfits to sell bread in a viral video

The two businesswomen disappointed their followers with their choice of outfits for the promotion exercise

Some social media users have blasted them for wearing gymwear outfits, while others questioned the thinking behind the wardrobe

Ghanaian celebrities Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, and Fella Makafui share a beautiful friendship.

The duo were spotted selling Delay bread in the busy streets of Accra while wearing daring outfits.

Delay and Fella Makafui's outfit choices to sell bread in Accra become the talk of the town on Instagram. Photo credit: @accrahype.

Delay, Fella flaunt curves while selling bread

In a trending video that's sparked conversation online, TV host Delay and Fella Makafui turned heads in stylish gym wear as they sold bread after Medikal and Eazzy welcomed their first child together.

Some social media users praised Delay for comforting her friend as she accepted the news that her ex-husband had moved on with another woman.

TV host Delay introduces Delay bread to her fans on Instagram. Photo credit: @delayghana.

However, the two beautiful women drew even more attention with their outfit choices during the fun and viral street hawking experience.

Fella Makafui, who recently launched a new shop for her clothing brand, looked sporty in a stylish two-piece gym outfit.

Meanwhile, TV host Delay flaunted her toned legs in a crop top and shorts, which became the talk of the town on Instagram.

The Instagram video of Delay and Fella Makafui rocking daring outfits is below:

Delay & Fella Makafui's gymwear outfits criticised

Some social media users have blasted brand influencer Delay and Fella Makafui for stepping out in skintight outfits. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Akua Serwaa stated:

"Ghana ladies and village life, since when did gymwear become everyday wear?."

ladylindsayb stated:

"My question is why they are dressed like that… selling bread…?? Enkor Yie for me….🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️."

sneak___inz stated:

"Fella and business are like 5 and 6."

queenjanetvii stated:

"Good job, my beautiful queens."

mel_likes_fashion stated:

"Gym outfits are now everyday outfits, Smh."

emprezzgh stated:

"Bottos and bread😂."

dumanyojustine stated:

"Fella and Delay just dey confuse people for street😂😂😂😂😂."

_sister_bless stated:

"As if they aren’t the ones who called them to come take videos of them eiii Azaa paa nie😂😂😂😂boi."

drip_couturehome stated:

"Yansh na Water 🔥🔥🔥 na why my Nigerian brothers no gree go back home😢. We love yansh we love Ghana 🇬🇭."

ednaoseimensah7 stated:

"They all went to the gym and decided to sell Delay bread."

The TikTok video is below:

TV host Delay slays in pink shorts

Ghanaian media personality and businesswoman Delay has become the style influencer of the week after releasing a new look each day.

The CEO of Delay Foods looked classy in a sleeveless top and shorts while celebrating Pink October, a month dedicated to raising cancer awareness among women.

Delay accessorised her look with a pearl necklace and an expensive gold pendant, adding elegance to her ensemble.

Her centre-parted long hairstyle reached her midriff. She completed the look with brown pointed mesh sling-back pumps, making her a style icon for the week.

The Instagram photo of Delay in a pink two-piece outfit is below:

TV Host Delay flaunts skin in one-handed gown

Award-winning broadcaster Delay looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder cutout gown while preparing to host her next celebrity guest on the Delay Show.

With a short, sleek hairstyle and flawless makeup, TV host Delay appeared a decade younger than her age.

She was photographed in black stilettos, which added height and a touch of elegance to her overall look.

The Instagram photo of Delay rocking a stylish gown is below:

Fella Makafui flaunts her beauty on Instagram

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui, who published new photos after her former husband, Medikal, and his girlfriend became parents.

The style influencer looked effortlessly chic in a stylish outfit for her lunch date with her friends at a plush restaurant

Some social media users commented on Fella Makafui's short hairstyle and flawless makeup look on Instagram.

