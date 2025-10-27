Osborn K. Divine Fenu: Former DCE Dies in Fatal Car Accident
- Former North Tongu DCE Osborn K. Divine Fenu has reportedly died in a tragic road accident
- The former DCE was reportedly travelling from his hometown in the Volta Region to Accra
- Fenu was a district executive from October 2021 until the NPP exited power in January 2025
Osborn K. Divine Fenu, the former District Chief Executive (DCE) for North Tongu in the Volta Region, has reportedly passed away.
According to 3News, the former DCE died in a car accident around Central University College on Sunday, October 26, 2025.
According to family sources, he was reportedly returning from his hometown in the Volta Region to Accra.
Fenu was appointed as the DCE for North Tongu in October 2021 by former President Nana Akufo-Addo.
He served in the position until the New Patriotic Party (NPP) exited office on January 7, 2025, after losing the 2024 elections to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Watch the video below confirming Fenu's death below:
Reactions to former North Tongu DCE's demise
Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the reported passing of the former North Tongu DCE, with many extending their condolences.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:
@PnD Signature said
"My teacher is no more omg 😢😢. RIP SIR."
@Mikeymike also said:
"He wasted our four years but may his soul rest in peace."
@Justice kpedator commented:
"When and why, what happened to him."
@Agboga Faustina123 also commented:
"Hmmmmmm may her soul rest in peace."
@Afia notrouble wrote:
"Oh sir may your soul rest in peace 😭😭."
@bettycute also wrote:
"What are you people saying?? Dead? Since when?eeeiiii, I went to check on Fbk🥲🥲🥲🥲eeeiii we chat on the 17/10😌😌eeeeiiii what happened to him🥹ooh Hon."
Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive dies
In a related development, YEN.com.gh Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Krachi East, died after a year in office
He was reportedly delivering a matriculation speech at the Dambai College of Education when he passed away.
Mensah is the second Krachi East MCE to die in the last two years, after Francis Kofi Okesu, who died in September 2022.
The Ghana News Agency reported that he was rushed to the Dambai Health Centre and then the WoraWora Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Mensah was 60 at the time of his demise and was a former Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Krachi East Municipality.
A close source disclosed to the GNA that the deceased’s wife also collapsed on hearing the news and was taken to the same medical facility.
New Lawra MCE reported dead
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the newly appointed Municipal Chief Executive for Lawra, Alhaji Adams Muaza, also passed away just months after his appointment by President John Mahama.
Former MCE Muaza passed away in the early hours of June 24, 2025, before fully assuming office. His death came two weeks after Lawra mourned the drowning of seven students in the Black Volta River.
