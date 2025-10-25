Award-winning Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa stole the spotlight at Ben South's maiden movie premiere

The Kumawood star has received positive reviews after she stormed the red carpet in a black ensemble

Some social media users have commented on Maame Serwaa's new voluptuous figure on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Clara Benson, popularly called Maame Serwaa, was the best-dressed celebrity at TikToker Ben South’s latest movie premiere.

The young Kumawood star stole the spotlight on the red carpet with her classy black dress at the red carpet event.

Maame Serwaa turns heads with her look at Ben South's movie premiere. Photo credit: @officialmaameserwaa.

Source: Instagram

Maame Serwaa models in a black dress

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa stepped out in style at a star-studded movie premiere at the Silverbird Cinema, Accra Mall, on Friday, October 24, 2025.

The fashionista flaunted her voluptuous figure in a sleeveless black dress designed with clear glass rhinestones that sparkled as she twirled on the red carpet.

Maame Serwaa looked elegant in a simple centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended well with her skin tone.

The Instagram video of Maame Serwaa in a skintight dress at Ben South's movie premiere is below:

Ghanaians comment on Maame Serwaa's beauty

Some social media users have admired Maame Serwaa's flawless beauty at the movie premiere, while others commented on her unique fashion sense. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

opoku7428 stated:

"Awesome. She looks amazing. Natural body."

royyal_bllush

"Beautiful 😍😍😍."

sheila_xbill stated:

"Our new Moesha 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍so pretty."

amoabaabaamoahamoah stated:

"The best look so far.love it.❤️."

blankson.veronica stated:

"She carries herself so well😍😍."

esthercollections_ stated:

"She is beautiful 😍😍."

iamchrislarry stated:

"Everywhere nice 👌 🔥."

khalisiaabubakar stated:

"Definition of, if you see my back jeje , see my front jeje. She is blessed jare 😍."

dinewitheve stated:

"😍😍😍😍love how she carry herself."

the.male.gem stated:

"The maame serwaa we all watched on TV? Na women, you people get some secret anaa?😂."

The Instagram videos are below:

Maame Serwaa rocks white on her birthday

Maame Serwaa introduced a new fashion trend for curvy women. The young influencer wore a strapless, corseted white jumpsuit styled with a perfectly fitted blazer for her birthday shoot.

The famous style influencer impressed many with her flawless makeup and glossy lipstick in the viral photoshoot.

Maame Serwaa completed her look with a white hair veil to elevate her overall appearance.

The Instagram photos are below:

Maame Serwaa slays in African print ensemble

Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa nearly broke the internet with her daring birthday photoshoot look.

She was spotted wearing a classy spaghetti-strap, corseted African print top and tailored-to-fit trousers.

The Kumawood star resembled a Hollywood celebrity with her side-parted, coloured hairstyle and bold makeup.

The Instagram photos of Maame Serwaa rocking an African print dress are below:

Maame Serwaa and her rumoured boyfriend grace an event. Photo credit: @officialmaameserwaa.

Source: TikTok

Maame Serwaa and rumoured boyfriend attend event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Maame Serwaa’s rare public appearance with her rumoured lover at rapper Ypee's grandmother’s burial.

The popular Kumawood actress was captured entering the burial site and mingling with other guests.

Ghanaians have shared mixed reactions to Maame Serwaa’s appearance with her supposed partner.

Source: YEN.com.gh