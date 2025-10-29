The father of Ivorian football icons Yaya and Kolo Touré, Mory Touré, has sadly passed away after a short illness

The late Mr Touré was widely admired for the unwavering support and guidance he provided his sons throughout their formative years

Yaya and Kolo went on to enjoy illustrious playing careers in Europe and with the Ivorian national team before transitioning into coaching roles after retirement

The football world is mourning alongside Ivorian icons Kolo and Yaya Touré following the passing of their father, Mory Touré, after a brief illness.

News of his death has sent shockwaves through the sporting community, sparking heartfelt tributes from fans and football institutions worldwide.

Kolo and Yaya Toure mourn loss of father

Reports from Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, corroborated by BSN Sports, confirmed that Mory Touré passed away earlier this week, leaving behind a legacy as the man who nurtured two of Africa’s greatest football exports.

The Touré family, who hail from Bouaké, are said to be in deep mourning as messages of sympathy continue to pour in from every corner of the world.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed that Kolo had travelled home to attend the funeral, ruling him out of the club’s EFL Cup tie against Swansea City on Wednesday, October 29.

The Spanish coach, who managed Yaya during his stints at both Barcelona and City, also expressed his condolences publicly.

“Kolo Toure, we showed personally, but I want to show publicly our condolences to his family, because his father passed away in the last days. He’s in his country for the funeral,” Guardiola said, as cited by City Report.

Meanwhile, the Ivorian Football Federation and several former teammates have also paid tribute to the late Mory, describing him as the quiet force behind his sons’ illustrious journeys to the top of world football.

Fans from across Africa and beyond have flooded social media with messages of comfort and prayer.

Isiaka Oluwashola Saheed wrote:

"May almighty Allah SWA grant him aljanatu fridaus."

Sikou Waggeh added:

"May Allah grant him Janna."

Dabo Salihu Abubakar also shared a touching message:

"May Allah subhanahu wata'ala forgive his shortcomings, reward his deeds and do us the honour of meeting once again in Aljannatul Firdaus. May Almighty Allah comfort the Toure's Family at this dark time."

De Tey Levy expressed simply:

"Rip Father of legends."

Ojuku Shaggy added:

"Rest well da you’re one of the best da in Africa."

The news of Mory Touré’s passing comes just a month after Romelu Lukaku lost his father, Roger Menama Lukaku, deepening the sense of loss within the global football fraternity.

Mory's role in Kolo and Yaya's football careers

Mory Touré played a pivotal role in shaping his sons’ dreams from humble beginnings to international stardom.

His guidance and support helped Kolo and Yaya rise to prominence: one anchoring Arsenal’s famed “Invincibles” defence, the other dictating play for Barcelona and Manchester City.

Between them, the Touré brothers lifted an astounding 34 major trophies, cementing their place among Africa’s most successful football families.

Both have since transitioned into coaching, with Kolo serving as an assistant coach at Manchester City and Yaya occupying a similar role with the Saudi Arabia national team.

