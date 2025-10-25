Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings sadly passed away at the Ridge Hospital on Thursday, October 23, 2025

Renowned for her lifelong advocacy for women’s empowerment through the 31st December Women’s Movement, she left an enduring legacy that transcended politics

YEN.com.gh explores the story of how Ghana’s longest-serving First Lady played a pivotal role in shaping the career path of one of the country’s most respected sports journalists

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Behind every success story is an unlikely source of inspiration — and for celebrated Ghanaian sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, that inspiration came from a remarkable woman who had no idea she was shaping his destiny.

The late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Ghana’s longest-serving First Lady, left an indelible mark on countless lives.

But for Fentuo, her influence went beyond politics and empowerment — she planted the seed that grew into his lifelong passion for storytelling.

How Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings Shaped Fentuo Tahiru’s Path to Sports Journalism

Source: Facebook

How Nana Konadu sparked Fentuo Tahiru’s sports journey

In 1991, the 31st December Women’s Movement (DWM) founded its first school in Vamboi, a small farming community near Tumu in Ghana’s Upper West Region.

That humble initiative opened the door to education for many, including a young boy named Fentuo Tahiru.

His father, defying societal pressure to keep him on the farm, enrolled him in the DWM Day Nursery — a decision that would change everything.

Fentuo’s first brush with formal education turned out to be unforgettable.

How Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings Shaped Fentuo Tahiru’s Path to Sports Journalism

Source: Facebook

During the school’s commissioning ceremony, he stood before the First Lady herself, reciting a rhyme that left a lasting imprint on his young mind.

That moment, he would later reveal, ignited his passion with the English language and storytelling — a fascination that would one day evolve into a career built on words, passion, and purpose.

Years later, as the news of Nana Konadu’s passing broke on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Fentuo’s story felt even more poignant.

Tributes poured in across Ghana, from the political elite to everyday citizens, as the nation mourned a woman whose influence stretched across generations.

Yet, somewhere within that grief, lived a story of gratitude — that of a young man who found his calling because of her vision.

From classroom to the studio: Fentuo's sports journey

Fentuo’s road to prominence was far from easy.

After completing his education, he taught at King’s College in Kumasi while interning at Kapital Radio — a role that offered experience but no income.

Balancing both was a struggle, but his passion never wavered.

When Ultimate FM came calling, he made the bold decision to quit teaching and pursue broadcasting full-time.

The move paid off. In 2015, his career began to flourish at Ultimate FM, and though he later turned down an offer from Class FM, destiny eventually led him to Accra.

By 2017, he joined Citi FM, where his sharp analysis and engaging delivery made him a household name.

His rise continued when he joined Multimedia, where he now serves as Head of Sports, overseeing coverage that spans football, athletics, and beyond.

From his early days at Radio Universe and Kapital Radio to his current position, Fentuo has remained true to the conviction that first moved him as a child — the belief that words can inspire change.

How Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings Shaped Fentuo Tahiru’s Path to Sports Journalism

Source: Facebook

His storytelling blends passion and authenticity, reflecting the same confidence and grace that once inspired him in Vamboi.

Ironically, a day after recounting his touching childhood encounter with Nana Konadu on the YouTube show Prrr, news broke of her passing.

Watch Fentuo share the touching story:

Fans who came across his story online flooded the comments with admiration and emotion.

@UgeniusMensa wrote:

"BEAUTIFUL STORY CHALE."

@marvellous_boye added:

"Wow...very inspiring."

@iamGudfred chimed in:

"Very inspiring 🙏🏽."

@NanaK_Baidoo shared:

"Nipa abr3 p3n ooo hmmmm."

Today, Fentuo Tahiru stands tall as one of Ghana’s most respected sports journalists — a voice of passion, purpose, and precision.

Ex-sports journalist bags PhD in Economics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghanaian sports journalist Umar-Farouk Atipaga has achieved remarkable academic success abroad.

The talented media personality earned his PhD from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, marking a significant milestone in his academic journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh