An 81-year-old man has sadly lost his life after his electric wheelchair collided with a car driven by Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

The tragic incident took place on the morning of Tuesday, October 28, 2025, along Via Bergamo in Fenegro, a quiet town in the province of Como.

Inter Milan's Josep Martinez applauds after a Serie A match against Torino at the Olimpico di Torino on May 11, 2025. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop.

Inter Milan goalkeeper involved in fatal accident

According to reports from La Repubblica, the Inter Milan shot-stopper was on his way to training when the collision occurred at around 9:43 a.m.

Early findings from police suggest that the victim’s wheelchair may have unexpectedly swerved into the path of Martinez’s vehicle.

Emergency services, including helicopters and ambulances, arrived swiftly at the scene, but despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead moments later.

Investigators believe the elderly victim may have fainted or suffered a heart attack, causing him to lose control of his wheelchair.

Witnesses revealed that the 27-year-old immediately stopped his car and rushed to help, administering first aid before paramedics arrived. Unfortunately, his attempts could not save the man’s life.

The Spanish goalkeeper was said to be visibly shaken but remained fully cooperative with authorities as investigations continued, Besoccer reports.

Inter and football fans react to fatal accident

Meanwhile, Martinez's club, Inter Milan, responded by cancelling their scheduled pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Serie A fixture against Fiorentina.

The club has opted not to comment publicly on the matter out of respect for the deceased and his family.

Josep Martinez belts out instructions to his teammates during Inter Milan's Coppa Italia fixture against AC Milan on April 23, 2025. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

The Spaniard joined Inter Milan from Genoa in 2024 and has featured twice in Serie A this season as the team’s second-choice goalkeeper.

The heartbreaking event comes just three months after another road tragedy involving footballers Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, casting yet another shadow over the sport.

Just two weeks ago, a young footballer with a bright future ahead, José Antonio Barrientos López, tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident.

The football world now mourns alongside the family of the victim, united in grief over a moment that has left lasting sorrow in both the community and the Inter Milan camp.

Ghanaian club escapes road crash

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian club Na God FC narrowly escaped tragedy after a road accident on their way back from Ho.

The team’s head coach and seven players were injured, but thankfully, no lives were lost.

