A legendary England footballer has been struck by tragedy following the death of his son in a tractor accident

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time as they mourn their beloved

Tributes have since poured in from his former clubs and the wider football community following the heartbreaking news

The football community is in deep mourning following the heartbreaking death of Harley Pearce, the son of former England captain and football great Stuart Pearce.

The devastating news has sent shockwaves across the sporting world, as tributes continue to pour in from fans, clubs, and former teammates.

Harley Pearce, son of Stuart Pearce, dies in a devastating tractor accident. Photos by Hoda Davaine/Getty, @itvwestcountry/X and Richard Sellers/Allstar/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

According to talkSPORT, Harley tragically lost his life in a tractor accident near the Pearce family home in Wiltshire on Thursday, October 16.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Old Birdlip Hill on the A417 in Witcombe, but Gloucestershire Police later confirmed that a man in his twenties had died at the scene following a single-vehicle collision.

Tributes pour in for Harley Pearce

Harley, aged 21, ran his own agricultural business and was the younger of Stuart’s two children with his ex-wife, Liz.

The Pearce family has asked for privacy as they navigate this painful period, while the football world rallies around them with messages of support and love.

Stuart Pearce, affectionately nicknamed “Psycho” for his fierce passion and leadership on the pitch, has received overwhelming support from all corners of the game.

Messages of condolence have filled social media, with many remembering Harley as a warm-hearted and hardworking young man who shared his father’s love for football.

Nottingham Forest, one of Stuart’s former clubs, released a statement saying:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Harley Pearce. The thoughts of everyone connected with Nottingham Forest are with Stuart and his family at this truly difficult time."

West Ham United also expressed their sympathy, writing:

"We are saddened to hear of Harley Pearce’s passing. Everyone at the club sends their deepest condolences to Stuart and his family at this tragic time."

Manchester City joined in the tributes, adding:

"Everyone at Manchester City sends their love and thoughts to Stuart and his family at this very difficult time."

Stuart Pearce’s legacy and the pain of loss

Stuart, who earned legendary status for his determination and leadership, enjoyed an illustrious career spanning over two decades.

He represented Nottingham Forest, Coventry City, Newcastle United, West Ham, and Manchester City before hanging up his boots. His contribution to English football was later recognised with an MBE, as cited by Goal.

Stuart Pearce interviews Man City coach Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium on December 26, 2024. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Since retiring, Pearce has remained active in the game through punditry and co-commentary roles, continuing to share his deep understanding of football with fans around the world.

Messages of strength, sympathy, and solidarity continue to pour in, reflecting the immense respect Stuart commands and the compassion fans feel for a grieving father.

Harley’s passing comes shortly after former Real Madrid and Dutch football star Royston Drenthe was reportedly hospitalised following a stroke.

Man United announce death of ex-player

In other sombre news, YEN.com.gh reported that Premier League side Manchester United has announced the passing of former player Jimmy Nicholson.

The Northern Irish midfielder, who played a key role in helping the Red Devils win the Second Division title in the 1969–70 season, spent three years at Old Trafford and made 68 appearances during his time with the club.

Source: YEN.com.gh