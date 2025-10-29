Flamengo are reportedly preparing a massive offer for Richarlison as they search for a proven striker to replace the injured Pedro

A Ghanaian journalist has shared his opinion on the possibility of Mohammed Kudus losing his best Spurs teammate

Richarlison is said to be open to a homecoming in Brazil to regain top form and secure a place in the 2026 World Cup squad

Flamengo are reportedly preparing an ambitious offer for Richarlison amid a shortage of strikers as Pedro is sidelined by injury and Bruno Henrique is struggling for consistency. Coach Filipe Luís is now desperate for a proven center-forward ahead of the new campaign.

According to journalist Fabricio Lopes, Flamengo’s board sees Richarlison as their “dream signing,” even though the financial demands could far exceed what other Brazilian clubs can afford.

Tottenham could be without key striker Richarlison this January as Flamengo plots an ambitious bid to secure his signing. Image credit: Nicolo Campo

Source: Getty Images

Richarlison, who has endured a mixed spell at Tottenham with 23 goals in 104 appearances, is said to be open to returning home. The striker’s motivation reportedly includes reviving his form and securing a place in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Despite being under contract with Spurs until 2027, the north London club’s ongoing restructuring could make his departure possible if the price is right, as noted by Spurs Web.

Flamengo’s ambition bid for Richarlison

Flamengo’s pursuit of Richarlison follows their failed approach for Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick, who is staying in Europe. The Rio giants are now focusing on more experienced names capable of delivering immediately in high-pressure matches like the Copa Libertadores, as cited by Lopes on Bola VIP.

However, any deal will be complicated. Richarlison cost Tottenham around £50 million in 2022, and his current market value of €25 million (£21.3m) would make him one of the most expensive signings in Brazilian football history. Flamengo may have to rely on sponsorship backing or a loan structure to make the move feasible.

The forward, who began his career at América Mineiro and Fluminense before moving to the Premier League, remains a beloved figure in Brazil for his passion and work ethic. Should the move materialize, it would not only be a massive statement for Flamengo, but also a sentimental homecoming for one of Brazil’s most fiery and emotional footballers.

Ghanaian expert reacts to Richarlison’s possible exit

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football analyst Ekow Bawa has expressed disappointment over reports of Richarlison’s potential departure, noting that the Brazilian had formed a promising partnership with Mohammed Kudus at Tottenham this season.

“It’s quite sad to hear Richarlison could be leaving. He and Kudus were beginning to form a solid understanding on the pitch, their link-up play was improving every game. Losing him in January could disrupt that chemistry, especially at a time when Kudus is finding great rhythm in the Premier League.”

Richarlison and Mohammed Kudus during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 16, 2025 in London. Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Richarlison among Tottenham's best players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explored Tottenham Hotspur's best players of the 2025/26 Premier League season under Thomas Frank.

The list included Richarlison and Ghana international playmaker Mohammed Kudus as the 2025 Europa League champions recorded some impressive results at the start of the new campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh