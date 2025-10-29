Tottenham's Richarlison Open to January Move as Flamengo Plot Sensational Return
Flamengo are reportedly preparing an ambitious offer for Richarlison amid a shortage of strikers as Pedro is sidelined by injury and Bruno Henrique is struggling for consistency. Coach Filipe Luís is now desperate for a proven center-forward ahead of the new campaign.
According to journalist Fabricio Lopes, Flamengo’s board sees Richarlison as their “dream signing,” even though the financial demands could far exceed what other Brazilian clubs can afford.
Richarlison, who has endured a mixed spell at Tottenham with 23 goals in 104 appearances, is said to be open to returning home. The striker’s motivation reportedly includes reviving his form and securing a place in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad.
Despite being under contract with Spurs until 2027, the north London club’s ongoing restructuring could make his departure possible if the price is right, as noted by Spurs Web.
Flamengo’s ambition bid for Richarlison
Flamengo’s pursuit of Richarlison follows their failed approach for Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick, who is staying in Europe. The Rio giants are now focusing on more experienced names capable of delivering immediately in high-pressure matches like the Copa Libertadores, as cited by Lopes on Bola VIP.
However, any deal will be complicated. Richarlison cost Tottenham around £50 million in 2022, and his current market value of €25 million (£21.3m) would make him one of the most expensive signings in Brazilian football history. Flamengo may have to rely on sponsorship backing or a loan structure to make the move feasible.
The forward, who began his career at América Mineiro and Fluminense before moving to the Premier League, remains a beloved figure in Brazil for his passion and work ethic. Should the move materialize, it would not only be a massive statement for Flamengo, but also a sentimental homecoming for one of Brazil’s most fiery and emotional footballers.
Ghanaian expert reacts to Richarlison’s possible exit
Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football analyst Ekow Bawa has expressed disappointment over reports of Richarlison’s potential departure, noting that the Brazilian had formed a promising partnership with Mohammed Kudus at Tottenham this season.
“It’s quite sad to hear Richarlison could be leaving. He and Kudus were beginning to form a solid understanding on the pitch, their link-up play was improving every game. Losing him in January could disrupt that chemistry, especially at a time when Kudus is finding great rhythm in the Premier League.”
Richarlison among Tottenham's best players
Earlier, YEN.com.gh explored Tottenham Hotspur's best players of the 2025/26 Premier League season under Thomas Frank.
The list included Richarlison and Ghana international playmaker Mohammed Kudus as the 2025 Europa League champions recorded some impressive results at the start of the new campaign.
