Vinicius Junior is reportedly weighing his future at Real Madrid following a heated and chaotic El Clásico showdown against Barcelona

The 25-year-old is said to be growing increasingly frustrated with the treatment he has received from head coach Xabi Alonso

YEN.com.gh takes a look at eight European sides most likely to sign Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Junior.

Following Vinicius Jr’s outburst after the Barcelona clash, during which he declared he was “leaving the team”, the European clubs reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian have been disclosed.

A mainstay at Real Madrid since 2018, Vinicius has made over 300 appearances and scored more than 100 goals, earning recognition as one of the best left-wingers in world football.

However, under his fifth coach at the club, his relationship with Xabi Alonso appears to be stirring unrest in the Spanish capital.

In Madrid’s recent 2-1 win over Barcelona, the Brazil international was substituted after 72 minutes, a decision he clearly disagreed with.

Reports now suggest Vinicius is seriously considering his future at the Bernabéu.

According to Spanish publication AS, Vinicius feels increasingly sidelined under Alonso, believing the manager has not shown the same faith in him as he has in new arrival Kylian Mbappe.

With numerous clubs in need of an elite attacker, YEN.com.gh examines eight European sides most likely to sign Vinicius Jr.

European clubs interested in Vinicius

Inter Milan

Much like former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, who made the switch to Juventus after leaving Los Blancos, Vinicius Jr could be tempted by a move to Italy.

If such a transfer were to happen, Inter Milan would be the most likely destination.

Now under the guidance of Cristian Chivu, Inter are crying out for an attacking spark.

With Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram carrying most of the burden, the Nerazzurri could use Vinicius’ creativity and explosiveness.

The Brazilian’s arrival would provide the instant impact Inter need, while helping bridge the gap between their current struggles and a brighter future.

Bayern Munich

The only German side in contention is Bayern Munich. Vincent Kompany’s team have started the season in blistering form, scoring over 40 goals across all competitions.

While Bayern’s attack is already one of Europe’s most lethal, the uncertain future of Harry Kane and growing Premier League interest in Michael Olise could open the door for Vinicius.

The Brazilian would be a ready-made superstar capable of keeping Die Roten at the summit should key players depart.

Manchester United

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013, Manchester United have struggled to recapture their former glory, but their global pulling power remains intact.

Having previously secured Casemiro and Raphaël Varane from Real Madrid, a move for Vinicius would not be out of character for the Red Devils.

However, recent signings such as Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo may make a nine-figure swoop for the Brazilian premature, even for a club with United’s resources.

Chelsea

No club has spent more aggressively in recent transfer windows than Chelsea. If Vinicius’ price tag exceeds £150 million, the London giants could still be among the few able, and willing, to pay it.

However, with a new generation of attacking prospects already on the books, including Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, and Estevão, the Blues may opt to focus on youth rather than another marquee name.

Liverpool

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are one of two Premier League clubs strongly linked with Vinicius.

With Mohamed Salah approaching the twilight of his career and Federico Chiesa struggling for consistency, the Reds could soon need fresh attacking firepower.

Vinicius would likely have to compete with Cody Gakpo for the left-wing spot, but Liverpool have shown in recent transfer windows that they’re unafraid to invest big when opportunity knocks.

Arsenal

After being linked with Rodrygo earlier this year, Arsenal are now tipped as potential suitors for Vinicius Jr.

Mikel Arteta’s side look close to achieving title-winning consistency, and the Brazilian could be the final piece of the puzzle.

With Bukayo Saka dominating the right flank, Arsenal still lack an equally world-class threat on the left.

Vinicius’ arrival would not only fill that gap but also strengthen their push for domestic and European trophies.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG have a long history of attracting stars from La Liga, from Neymar to Lionel Messi, and Vinicius could be next.

Fresh off their Champions League triumph under Luis Enrique, the Parisians have successfully balanced youth and experience in attack.

A frontline featuring both Vinicius and Ousmane Dembélé would be a terrifying prospect for any defence, making PSG one of the most realistic destinations should the Brazilian choose to leave Madrid.

Manchester City

The Premier League favourites to sign Vinicius is Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side are enduring an uncharacteristic dip in form, and adding the Brazilian could reignite their attacking rhythm.

With Jeremy Doku and Savinho yet to deliver consistent performances, Vinicius’ pace and directness could provide the perfect supply line for Erling Haaland.

While his transfer fee would be massive, City’s financial might, and their hunger to stay dominant, means cost is unlikely to be an obstacle.

How Vinicius tormented Barcelona in Clásico

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius put on a brilliant display as Real Madrid edged past Barcelona on Sunday, October 26.

The 25-year-old dazzled fans with his pace and skill, leaving Pedri and the Catalan defence struggling to keep up.

