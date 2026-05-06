A psychic cat has now turned its attention to the blockbuster Champions League semi-final clash between Bayern and PSG on Wednesday night

The first leg in Paris delivered a breathtaking nine-goal spectacle, making it the highest-scoring semi-final encounter in Champions League history.

Bayern are chasing their first appearance in the final since 2020, while PSG are aiming to secure back-to-back spots on Europe’s biggest stage

Nimbus Pronos is back in the headlines, and this time the famous 'psychic cat' has weighed in on one of the biggest nights of the 2025/26 Champions League season.

Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday, May 6, with a place in the final against Arsenal on the line.

PSG take a narrow 5-4 lead into the return fixture after a wild first leg that delivered goals, drama and seven different scorers. With both teams built to attack, another chaotic night in Munich is expected.

Psychic Cat Predicts Bayern Munich vs PSG Winner to Face Arsenal in UCL Final. Photos by AFP Contributor and Alex Grimm

Source: Getty Images

Bayern vs PSG: Psychic cat predicts winner

Ahead of the clash, Nimbus Pronos delivered its latest prediction in its usual simple but viral style.

In a video shared on Instagram and seen by YEN.com.gh, the cat was placed in front of two bowls labelled ‘Bayern’ and ‘PSG’.

Unlike some of its earlier calls, Nimbus paused for a moment, looked between both options, then finally moved to the PSG bowl and began eating from it.

By its tradition, that signals PSG is expected to progress to the final.

Watch Nimbus’ prediction, as shared on Instagram:

Nimbus has built a strong online following thanks to a long run of surprising correct calls in major matches across Europe.

It previously backed PSG in the first leg and has also been right on fixtures involving clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

But it has not been perfect. One of its biggest misses came in the Arsenal vs Atlético Madrid tie, where its prediction did not match the final outcome across both legs.

That history will give Bayern fans a bit of hope that the latest forecast can still be overturned.

Psychic Cat Predicts Bayern Munich vs PSG Winner to Face Arsenal in UCL Final. Photos by Alain Jocard and Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

Bayern vs PSG: Match preview

Even with PSG slightly ahead and Nimbus leaning their way, the tie is still wide open.

Opta data shows the French giants have actually lost more away matches against Bayern (5) than any other club in Champions League history, while Bayern lead the head-to-head with nine wins from 16 meetings.

The German champions now need a win by at least two goals to reach their first final since the 2019/20 season.

Bayern’s comeback record offers mixed reading. They have overturned first-leg deficits four times in 16 Champions League knockout ties since 1992/93, but never in a semi-final — failing in all five attempts.

There is also history on PSG’s side. Only once has a team scored five goals in a Champions League knockout tie and still been eliminated, when Manchester City suffered that fate against Monaco in 2017 under the old away goals rule.

But Bayern striker Harry Kane believes the home crowd could make the difference. He said, as quoted by UEFA:

"It'll be who takes their moments. There were a lot of moments out there [in the first leg], and it's probably going to be the same next week. So, us being at home with the crowd behind us, we hope that can push us over the line."

PSG captain Marquinhos, however, insists his team are ready for another big fight.

"The game there will be the same game – a crazy game between two teams that want to win and score. We need to go there with the same mentality, the same personality, so we can do an amazing job there."

Supercomputer predicts outcome of Bayern vs PSG

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer has released its latest prediction ahead of the blockbuster Champions League showdown between Bayern Munich and PSG at the Allianz Arena.

The updated projections suggest the tie remains finely balanced despite Bayern’s impressive historical record against the French giants.

Source: YEN.com.gh