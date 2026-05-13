Frederick Opoku, the Acting Commissioner of the Rent Control Department, mentioned some rights landlords have even after renting their apartments out

The Rent Control Commissioner indicated that landlords can inspect a tenant's room at any time to know the status of the room

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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Frederick Opoku, the Acting Commissioner of the Rent Control Department, shared some rights of the landlords in Ghana, which has caused frenzy on social media.

According to Frederick Opoku, the landlords, after renting apartments to their tenants, have the right to inspect the rooms that are being occupied.

Frederick Opoku, Commissioner of Rent Control, says landlords have the right to inspect the rooms of their tenants at any time. Photo credit: @rentcontroldepart/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Rent Control Commissioner explained that even though the landlord can inspect a tenant's apartment at any time, it is important for prior notice to be given.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, Frederick Opoku explained that the law permits landlords to inspect their properties at any time, as long as tenants are informed in advance.

"Landlords have the right to inspect tenants’ rooms at any time they want, with ample time given."

Frederick Opoku explained that inspecting the room will allow the landlord to know if the tenant is keeping the place well or destroying the apartment given to him or her.

The Commissioner indicated that many tenants fail to maintain rental properties properly, adding that regular supervision could help preserve facilities and reduce property damage.

He further explained that destruction of property constitutes valid grounds for eviction, provided the landlord is able to present clear evidence of the damage.

"The landlords must insist as it is their right, so they should not sit aloof for tenants to cause destruction to their properties."

"If they can enter their tenants’ rooms, they will get to know if there is any destruction in the room. That will also help them determine if the tenant should continue staying or be evicted," he added

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to some rights of landlords

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. thronged the comment section to share their thoughts:

@MrGreen777111 said:

"They will not agree to accept 6 months' rent payment, but they have the right to inspect it. They’re saying Mahama didn’t build their house for them. If you have issues in your room, you will use your own money to fix it; if not, the problem will be there until your time is due."

@aictavis wrote:

"Please, we need the Ghana Law provision on Rent. To put it simply, we want the articles which quote the regulations regarding landlord-tenant arrangements."

@papa_poku1 said:

"Tenants also have the right to ask landlords at any time how the money paid has been used."

@Doriginalsource wrote:

"Naaaaa, at first I thought this man was after the hype and fame, but with this video I just feel he is just an honest man who wants to get the work done the right way, tenants bond landlords all benefiting mutually."

@AuxanoGideon said:

"The phrasing 'at any time they want' can be misleading — it does not mean unannounced or arbitrary entry at the landlord’s sole convenience."

@kobysarr wrote:

"Isn’t that an invasion of privacy? I thought the whole concept of renting was selling out ownership for a limited amount of time."

Emmanuel Kporsu, an officer of the Rent Control Department, explains why his office cannot sanction landlords without evidence from tenants. Photo credit: YEN

Source: Getty Images

Rent Control explains why landlords avoid sanctions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rent Control explained that landlords avoid sanctions because tenants often fail to provide evidence of illegal advance rent demands.

The department said the lack of required proof, such as written agreements, made it difficult to prosecute landlords under existing the laws.

Ghanaians reacted with frustration, criticising the Rent Control Department’s failure to enforce the laws despite clear regulations.

Source: YEN.com.gh