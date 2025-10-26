Malik Pimpong, the talented son of former Black Stars forward Razak Pimpong, is making waves in Denmark with his remarkable performances

The teenage sensation, eligible to represent Ghana through his parents, has been in sensational form this season, netting nine goals in six matches

His father, Razak, remains fondly remembered for his vital role in Ghana’s historic run to the Round of 16 at the 2006 FIFA World Cup

A new chapter is unfolding in the Pimpong football story, and this time, it’s being written by Malik, the son of former Ghana international Razak Pimpong.

The 17-year-old forward is making waves in Denmark’s youth football scene with blistering pace, sharp instincts, and an eye for goal that mirrors his father’s trademark flair.

Meet Malik Pimpong, the son of ex-Ghana international Razak

Razak Pimpong, remembered by Ghanaian fans for his dreadlocks and tireless energy during the 2006 FIFA World Cup, enjoyed a decent career that spanned clubs in Scandinavia and Egypt.

His football journey began on the streets of Ghana, playing for Golden Tulip and Great Olympics before his talent earned him a move to Danish side FC Midtjylland in 2000.

There, he became a household name, later featuring for other European teams before eventually hanging up his boots.

Now retired, Razak’s passion for the game lives on through his son. Malik is following directly in his father’s footsteps at FC Midtjylland, where he has quickly become one of the standout performers in the Danish U19 Boys League.

According to Transfermarkt, he has found the back of the net nine times in just six matches – an incredible return that has drawn attention from scouts across Europe.

Predominantly deployed as a left winger, Malik’s adaptability allows him to operate effectively as a centre forward or on the right flank.

Those close to the Pimpong family say Malik’s determination to excel is evident in his commitment to training and his hunger to learn.

For Razak, seeing his son’s rise brings pride and nostalgia, especially at the very club where his own European journey began.

Will Malik play for Ghana or Denmark?

While Malik’s football growth has been nurtured in Denmark, his roots remain deeply Ghanaian.

Born to Ghanaian parents, he is eligible to represent the Black Stars, yet his international future remains uncertain.

The teenager has already featured for Denmark at youth level, scoring six times in 13 appearances for the Under-17 team and adding three goals in five games for the Under-18s, as cited by Soccerway.

Below is the goal-scoring stat of Malik this season:

His progress makes him a strong candidate for a future senior call-up, but the question lingers – will he choose to play for his father’s homeland or continue with Denmark?

The Ghana Football Association has a history of successfully convincing dual nationals to switch allegiance, as seen with players like Tariq Lamptey.

However, cases such as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah also highlight how complex these decisions can be for young talents balancing identity and opportunity.

For now, Malik Pimpong’s focus is on improving his craft and making the most of every opportunity that comes his way.

