Barcelona’s teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, has reportedly stopped signing free autographs for fans as his management team moves to commercialize his signature.

According to club sources, Barcelona fully supports the decision, calling it part of the “Lamine phenomenon”, a strategic move to manage his growing global profile.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is set to officially commercialise his signature. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

One proposal reportedly comes from a major website specializing in the sale of authenticated autographs and merchandise from top athletes, a deal his management team is currently considering, as noted by Mundo Deportivo.

As part of this move, Yamal’s camp has instructed him to pause free autograph sessions. According to Mundo Deportivo, the winger will still happily pose for photos with supporters, but his signature will soon be available exclusively through an official channel once the deal is finalized.

Club sources revealed that FC Barcelona fully understands and supports the decision. In fact, talks are underway to arrange a specific number of signed items to meet the club’s institutional and promotional needs.

According to Tribuna, the logic behind the decision is simple: the rarer the autograph, the more valuable it becomes. Lamine Yamal’s team aims to protect his brand while creating a sustainable commercial avenue similar to that of sports icons like LeBron James, whose autographs are sold through regulated platforms.

Barcelona’s golden boy Lamine Yamal turns his autograph into business. Image credit: Manuel Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite the new commercial approach, Lamine Yamal remains humble and focused. Like Messi, Ronaldinho, and Maradona before him, the Barcelona prodigy says wearing the iconic Blaugrana shirt fills him with pride, not pressure, as he forges his own legacy. Off the pitch, Yamal’s marketability continues to soar.

He represents major global brands such as Adidas, Beats, Powerade, Oppo, Konami, Nesquik, and also serves as a UNICEF ambassador, proof of his rising global influence. Barcelona considers this latest move a natural part of the “Lamine phenomenon,” applauding his maturity, professionalism, and deep loyalty to the club he joined at just 12.

World’s highest-paid footballers in 2025

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the Barcelona wonderkid has achieved yet another milestone as his name appears among football’s financial elite.

His soaring brand value and lucrative endorsements have placed him alongside global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, and Mohamed Salah.

