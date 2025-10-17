Cristiano Ronaldo continues to reign supreme as the world’s highest-paid footballer in 2025, proving that even at 40, he is on top

18-year-old Lamine Yamal has made history as the youngest to break into Forbes’ top 10

Forbes’ 2025 list features two African stars, who are expected to shine at next year's FIFA World Cup in USA, Canada, and Mexico

Forbes has unveiled its annual ranking of the world’s highest-paid footballers for 2025, and the familiar face of Cristiano Ronaldo still sits at the very top.

From veteran stars to rising sensations, the list highlights the sport’s growing global wealth, with an exciting new entrant in Lamine Yamal, who at just 18, has made history as one of the youngest ever to join football’s financial elite.

Below is the full list of the Top 10 highest-paid footballers in 2025, as compiled by Forbes and cited by L'Equipe.

Top 10 highest-paid footballers in 2025

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr

The Portuguese icon continues to dominate the financial charts. Despite being in the twilight of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo remains football’s richest player. He reportedly earned around €239 million this year, driven by his lucrative Al Nassr contract and major sponsorship deals across the globe.

2. Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

The Argentine legend may have moved to MLS, but his brand power remains unmatched. From sponsorships to endorsements, Messi is still a commercial magnet. His total income is estimated at about €111 million in 2025.

3. Karim Benzema – Al-Ittihad

The French striker continues to cash in from his move to Saudi Arabia, where his contract with Al-Ittihad makes him one of the game’s best-paid stars. Benzema’s 2025 earnings reportedly hit €89 million.

4. Kylian Mbappé – Real Madrid

Now wearing the famous white of Real Madrid, Mbappé is both a global superstar and a marketing machine. The France captain’s total income reached approximately €81 million this year, according to Forbes.

5. Erling Haaland – Manchester City

The Norwegian goal machine is not just breaking records on the pitch but also off it, with new brand deals and performance bonuses adding to his wealth. Haaland’s 2025 earnings stand around €68 million.

6. Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s Brazilian magician continues to rise in both form and fame, establishing himself as one of the most marketable young stars. His total income for the year is estimated at €51 million.

7. Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

The Egyptian King remains Africa’s top earner, with Liverpool’s contract and his global sponsorships keeping him firmly among the elite. Salah earned close to €47 million this year.

8. Sadio Mané – Al Nassr

Mané’s move to Saudi Arabia has proven profitable, with major off-field endorsements continuing to boost his income. He pocketed around €46 million in 2025.

9. Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

At just 22, Bellingham has taken both La Liga and the marketing world by storm. His brand appeal continues to soar globally. Bellingham’s annual earnings total about €38 million.

10. Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

The youngest name on the list, Yamal’s inclusion marks a new era. His dazzling form for Barcelona and fresh sponsorship deals have skyrocketed his value. At just 18, the Spanish wonderkid has earned approximately €37 million this year, according to Forbes and Reuters.

