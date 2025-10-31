Actor and football academy owner Yaw Dabo has melted hearts online with his clever business pitch to President John Mahama

Affectionately nicknamed Adwen Keseɛ for his sharp wit, Dabo shared the stage with the first gentleman of the land

His boldness and eloquence have since earned widespread praise on social media, with many commending his confidence and commitment to youth development

Ghanaian actor and football enthusiast Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo, widely known as Yaw Dabo, has received widespread praise after a video of him lauding His Excellency John Dramani Mahama at an event in Paris went viral.

The popular actor, who is on a European tour to promote his Dabo Soccer Academy, captured attention when he took a moment to commend Mahama for his humility, leadership, and contribution to Ghana’s sports development.

Yaw Dabo appeals for support for his academy from President Mahama in Paris. Photo credit: @yawdabo_adwenkese3/Instagram, @SaddickAdams/X and John Dramani Mahama/Facebok.

Dabo appeals for support from Mahama

In the heartwarming clip, Dabo described the president as “a man with a good heart” and applauded his commitment to improving the Ghana Premier League, which he believes has become more attractive in recent years.

While expressing gratitude, Dabo quickly shifted focus to advocate for grassroots football, urging the president to extend support to academy owners and Colts teams who play vital roles in nurturing young talent.

He revealed that his academy currently trains more than 30 players, many of whom were discovered in orphanages and underprivileged communities.

According to him, his dream is to give these youngsters a pathway to international football, though the journey has been far from easy.

He appealed to Mahama, who was attending the 8th edition of the Paris Peace Forum, to lend a helping hand to sustain his vision and that of other academy owners.

His passionate speech earned loud applause from those present at the event, many of whom were moved by his sincerity and dedication to youth empowerment through sport.

Ghanaians applaud Dabo’s boldness

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing admiration from fans and prominent personalities alike.

Sports journalist Saddick Adams wrote on X:

"Yaw Dabo, one of the smartest guys you never underrate. Always will steal an opportunity to pitch his business."

Others echoed similar sentiments. @Queku_P commented,

“Adwen kɛseɛ”, celebrating Dabo’s cleverness.

@_Roofman2131gh added:

“He’s done a good job for the academy owners in Ghana.”

@KwasiDeuces summed it up perfectly:

“Very smart guy. I admire him a lot.”

Yaw Dabo with Mohammed Kudus during his visit to Amsterdam. Photo credit: @yawdabo_adwenkese3/Instagram.

Dabo’s gesture not only earned him new admirers but also reinforced his growing reputation as a passionate advocate for Ghanaian football development.

His ability to balance respect, ambition, and advocacy has once again proven why he remains one of Ghana’s most beloved personalities both on and off the screen.

In 2023, the comic actor acquired a four-acre plot of land to construct a multi-purpose sports complex, per Ghanasoccernet.

