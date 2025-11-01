Just when it seemed the wait was over, Paul Pogba ’ s long - awaited Monaco debut has been delayed once again

A fresh ankle injury in training, just 24 hours before kickoff, has shattered hopes of seeing him in action this weekend

After more than two years without competitive football, Pogba’s comeback dream now hangs in the balance once more

Paul Pogba’s long-awaited return to competitive football has hit another frustrating delay after the Monaco midfielder sustained an ankle injury during training, just a day before he was expected to finally make his debut.

The 32-year-old, who hasn’t played a professional match in over two years, will now miss Monaco’s Ligue 1 encounter against Paris FC this weekend, with his comeback pushed beyond the November international break.

According to beIN SPORTS, Monaco manager Sébastien Pocognoli had hinted earlier this week that Paul Pogba could feature for the first time since joining the club in June. However, Thursday’s training injury has ruled him out of contention once again.

As noted by Foot Africa, the club confirmed they are assessing the extent of the damage but remain optimistic that Pogba could return within a fortnight.

“We’re waiting on final tests, but we hope he’ll only be out for two weeks. Everyone is disappointed because he was so close,” Pocognoli told reporters.

Paul Pogba's AS Monaco debut delayed again

The ex-Manchester United and Juventus star has endured a turbulent few years. Pogba last appeared in September 2023 before receiving a doping ban that was later reduced from four years to 18 months.

Since signing with Monaco as a free agent, he has focused on regaining fitness and sharpness after an extended absence, spending months in intensive training and rehabilitation. A minor knock had already postponed his potential debut earlier this month, and this latest setback extends his time on the sidelines.

For Pogba, this move to Monaco was meant to be a fresh start, a chance to revive his career and rebuild his reputation after a difficult spell plagued by injuries, criticism, and suspension.

Meanwhile, the World Cup-winning midfielder has spoken openly about wanting to “find joy in football again” and eventually fight his way back into Didier Deschamps’ France squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Once a dynamic presence in midfield, Pogba is now being carefully managed by Monaco’s medical and coaching teams, who are determined to avoid rushing his return. The club hopes he will be fit for their home fixture against Rennes on November 22, which could mark his first appearance in more than two years.

In the meantime, Monaco will continue their Ligue 1 campaign without their star signing, relying on Mohamed Camara and Eliot Matazo to fill the midfield void as they look to maintain their strong league form.

