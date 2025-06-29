Paul Pogba broke down in tears after signing a new deal to play for Monaco after his doping ban

The France international has joined the principality club on a two-year deal after the ban was lifted this year

The former Manchester United and Juventus star last played competitively in September 2023

Paul Pogba has officially signed with Monaco, marking his return to football after serving a reduced doping ban, with the former Manchester United star reportedly moved to tears during the signing of his contract.

Initially handed a four-year suspension in September 2023 following a positive test for banned substances, Pogba saw his ban reduced to just 18 months last October.

Although his suspension ended earlier this year, his contract with Juventus had already been mutually terminated, paving the way for his fresh start with Monaco.

Pogba breaks down in tears

Monaco announced that the 32-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Champions League club, keeping him there until the summer of 2027.

With Monaco, Pogba will aim to relaunch his club career and push for a return to the French national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

But in a video shared by the club, the full weight of his decision to return to club football was evident as he appeared emotionally overcome upon signing the deal.

Pogba was captured with his head in his hands after the deal was made official, and wiped away tears as he was supported by friends in the wake of the move.

Unable to speak at length, as he was being encouraged by a representative of the club, Pogba could only manage to say: 'Thank you for the trust'.

He capped off his own announcement video with the words: 'La renaissance,' seemingly promising fans of a career revival in the principality of Monaco.

When last did Pogba play?

Pogba's last competitive match came for Juventus in September 2023 against Empoli, while he last played 90 minutes in March 2022 when he played for United.

Meanwhile, his last match for France came in a 5-0 friendly win against South Africa on March 29, 2022.

During his time away from the pitch, Pogba was linked with the likes of Marseille, Manchester City, Corinthians and even a shock return to United, as well as several MLS clubs.

But the World Cup winner will instead join a Monaco side that finished third behind Marseille and champions Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 last season.

Pogba's career highlights

Despite representing France 91 times and winning the World Cup with Les Bleus in 2018, Pogba has never actually played in the country's top-flight.

Having come through the ranks at United, he joined Juventus before a then-record transfer fee of £89.3million saw him return to Old Trafford in 2016.

From United, he once again joined Juventus on a free transfer in 2022, before his life came crumbling down in his second season back at the Old Lady when he learned of his suspension.

He made just 12 appearances for Juventus during his second stint in Italy, which was riddled with injuries before his ban.

