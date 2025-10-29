Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso secured his first major home victory since returning to the Bernabéu, guiding his side to a 2-1 win over Barcelona in El Clásico

However, the triumph was overshadowed by signs of unrest within the squad, most notably Vinicius Junior’s visible frustration late in the match after being substituted

The Brazilian openly displayed his anger at Alonso’s decision to take him off with 20 minutes remaining, despite putting in a strong performance

Real Madrid’s players reportedly believe Xabi Alonso has an inflated sense of self, with some claiming he “thinks he’s Pep Guardiola.”

Several high-profile stars are said to be frustrated with his demanding training methods, fueling rumours of a growing rift between the squad and their new manager.

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso and his players are reportedly seeing a rift grow between them.

Tensions are believed to have reached a breaking point during Sunday’s 2-1 El Clásico win over Barcelona, when Vinicius Junior and Alonso had a heated exchange, though the winger has since apologised in an attempt to ease the situation.

The Brazilian was left frustrated when Alonso substituted him with nearly 20 minutes remaining, sparking an angry outburst on the touchline.

Although Real Madrid’s win kept them at the top of La Liga, the decision has reportedly intensified tensions between the pair, with their relationship now described as an “unsustainable conflict.”

Vinicius is said to be reconsidering his future at the club, while Alonso is reportedly “seriously angered” by the winger’s reaction.

According to The Athletic, the forward is not alone in questioning the manager’s approach. Many players, long accustomed to Carlo Ancelotti’s relaxed style, are struggling to adapt to Alonso’s stricter, more authoritarian methods.

The report adds that upon taking charge before the Club World Cup, Alonso discovered a dressing room plagued by “many bad habits.”

Tensions in the camp boiled over during El Clasico on Sunday, particularly between Vinicius Junior and his boss

Early in his tenure, Alonso held a team meeting to introduce a new set of rules, emphasising punctuality, intensity, and commitment in training, while making it clear that no player’s spot in the lineup was guaranteed.

However, his strict approach and demanding playing style have reportedly left several Real Madrid stars feeling frustrated.

'He thinks he's Pep Guardiola, but for now he's just Xabi,' an individual close to a player told The Athletic.

'Some of them have won so much without doing these things that when these have been imposed on them, they have complained,' a source close to the players reportedly said.

'It's no secret, some cases have been public. It's normal, especially with those who were untouchable.'

However, Vinicius Jr’s public apology may help calm the situation.

“Today, I want to apologize to all Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clásico,” he said. “As I have already done personally during today’s training session, I also want to apologize once again to my teammates, the club, and the president. Sometimes my passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive nature comes from the love I have for this club and everything it represents. I promise to keep fighting every second for Real Madrid, just as I have since my first day.”

Meanwhile, Alonso has taken steps to prevent leaks from the dressing room. During Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure, it was common for team news to appear in the media hours before kick-off.

This season, however, that has changed, partly because the club now publishes its lineup on social media two hours before matches, and partly due to Alonso limiting the access of players’ family and friends at the training ground.

Entourages previously had free rein at Real Madrid Sports City, but the new restrictions have reportedly caused frustration among parts of the squad.

Yet despite such rumours of a burgeoning rift, Alonso has masterminded a positive start to his first season in charge of arguably the world's biggest club.

Madrid sit top of LaLiga and fifth in the Champions League group after winning all three of their European fixtures.

