A bold prediction regarding Ballon d'Or 2025 from a former superstar shifts the spotlight onto an unlikely favorite

Both Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal had a record-breaking season triggers a fierce debate over football’s highest individual honor

The 2025 Ballon d'Or winner will be unveiled on September 22, 2025 during a highly anticipated gala ceremony

Former Manchester United and Juventus star Paul Pogba has made his Ballon d’Or stance clear as he picks between Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal.

Speaking during a Twitch stream with YouTuber IShowSpeed, Pogba endorsed his top candidate for football’s most prestigious individual accolade, generating lots of buzz online.

Can Ousmane Dembélé win the Ballon d'Or?

Dembélé’s case for the Ballon d'Or is undeniably strong. The Paris Saint-Germain winger was central to PSG’s historic treble-winning campaign in 2024–25, helping the club lift the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France, and most notably, the UEFA Champions League.

According to Transfermarkt, Ousmane Dembele scored 35 goals and made 16 assists across all competitions.

His performances in the Champions League knockout rounds, especially his double against Bayern Munich and game-winning assist in the final, have defined his career renaissance in Paris.

Though PSG narrowly missed a clean sweep after losing the FIFA Club World Cup final to Chelsea, Dembélé's domestic and continental success keeps him front and center in the Ballon d'Or race.

Paul Pogba backs Dembele to win Ballon d'Or 2025

During his Twitch session, Pogba didn’t mince words. As quoted by GOAL, the AS Monaco player believes Dembélé will always be ahead of Yamal when it comes to this year's award.

Pogba explains that he supports Dembélé to clinch the Ballon d'Or because he won the Champions League and that he was a very important player last season.

The World Cup winner emphasized that if the Paris Saint-Germain forward doesn't win the prestigious accolade this year, he'll never get it.

Pogba also acknowledged the contributions of other PSG stars like Achraf Hakimi and Vitinha, but made it clear that Dembélé was the standout.

What are Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or chances?

Despite Dembélé's extraordinary campaign, he faces stiff competition. Chief among his rivals is Barcelona’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal.

The 18-year-old Yamal has taken La Liga by storm, playing a pivotal role in Barça’s domestic double, winning both La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

His consistent top displays in 2024/25 have made him a fan favorite and a serious Ballon d'Or contender.

Meanwhile, another wildcard is Brazil’s Raphinha, who also enjoyed a stellar season with the Catalan giants.

The official shortlist of Ballon d'Or nominees will be released on August 7, giving players and fans a clearer picture of the top contenders.

The highly anticipated gala will take place on September 22 in Paris, where football's elite will gather to crown the best player in the world.

However, Paul Pogba’s ringing endorsement adds fuel to the growing narrative surrounding Dembélé as the footballing world awaits the ultimate verdict.

Whether the PSG star can finally claim football’s highest individual honor remains to be seen, but with his trophy haul, stats, and now high-profile backing, Dembélé is firmly in the spotlight.

Ballon d'Or Power Rankings

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the latest Ballon d'Or Power Rankings following Liverpool's elimination from the Champions League.

In the latest update, Mohamed Salah dropped in the standings, while Dembele and Yamal climbed the rankings.

